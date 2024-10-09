Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Adobe launches 'Content Authenticity' web app for creators: What is it

Adobe launches 'Content Authenticity' web app for creators: What is it

Adobe said that the Content Authenticity tool will empower creators to protect their work and ensure proper attribution, with added features to prevent content misuse in generative AI training

Adobe Content Authenticity web app

Adobe Content Authenticity web app

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adobe has announced a new free-to-use web app called Adobe Content Authenticity to help creators protect and receive attribution for their work using Content Credentials. Content Credentials for digital content will be attached metadata carrying details about the creator and sharing context about how the content was created and edited. Additionally, the app will allow users to indicate if they do not want their content to be used for training generative artificial intelligence models.

“Adobe Content Authenticity is a powerful new web application that helps creators protect and get recognition for their work,” said Scott Belsky, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Design and Emerging Products at Adobe. “By offering creators a simple, free, and easy way to attach Content Credentials to what they create, we are helping them preserve the integrity of their work while enabling a new era of transparency and trust online. The Adobe Content Authenticity web app will not only benefit creators but also help consumers navigate the digital ecosystem with greater clarity.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The company stated that the Adobe Content Authenticity web app will be available as a free public beta in the first quarter of 2025.

Adobe Content Authenticity: Details

Adobe mentioned that the Content Authenticity web app has been developed in close collaboration with creators. By allowing creators to add Content Credentials to their digital work, such as images, audio, and video files, the web app not only protects their work from misuse or misrepresentation but also increases the content’s transparency and credibility.

More From This Section

Microsoft Edge

CERT-In issues alert for vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge browser: Details

google, google logo

US considering potential divestment of business in Google's antitrust case

Galaxy A16 5G

Samsung to launch Galaxy A16 5G, powered by MediaTek chip, in India soon

OpenAI

OpenAI strikes deal with Hearst to bring more news content to ChatGPT

Tech wrap Oct 08

Tech wrap Oct 8: iOS 18.1 dev beta 6, Samsung Galaxy A16, Sony Pulse, more

Content Credentials are already supported by Adobe Creative Cloud apps such as Photoshop, Lightroom, and Firefly. The new web app will integrate with these applications and others, serving as a centralised hub for managing Content Credentials preferences.

With the Adobe Content Authenticity web app, creators can apply Content Credentials in batches to sign their digital work. They also have the ability to control what information is included in Content Credentials, such as their name, website, and social media accounts. With the Generative AI Training and Usage Preference feature in the web app, creators can also add a signal within the Content Credentials if they do not want their content used by or to train other generative AI models.
Adobe stated that Content Credentials applied with the web app remain connected to the content throughout its lifecycle and can be recovered even if the provenance information is removed. Content Credentials, such as digital fingerprinting, invisible watermarking, and cryptographically signed metadata, remain intact even if someone takes a screenshot of the content.

Also Read

Prativa Mohapatra,VP and MD of Adobe India

India a priority market, seeing increase in digital demand: Adobe India MD

TikTok

Rise of ByteDance's CapCut threatens market share of Adobe and Canva

Tech Wrap Jul 24

Tech wrap Jul 24: Apple Watch for kids, Galaxy Z Fold 6 sale, Meta AI, more

Adobe

Adobe introduces Firefly AI-powered features in Illustrator and Photoshop

Representative Image

Adobe clarifies that it will not train AI models from user content

Topics : Adobe artifical intelligence Adobe India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon