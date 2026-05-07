Adobe plugs AI in Acrobat to turn boring PDFs into workspaces: What's new

Adobe has introduced AI-powered features for Acrobat that change how people create, share, and interact with PDFs. The company has launched a new productivity agent along with upgraded PDF Spaces tools that allow users to turn regular PDFs into shareable AI-powered workspaces with summaries, audio overviews, and customised AI assistants.

As part of Adobe’s broader push into AI productivity tools, the update allows users to combine PDFs, notes, links, and documents into one interactive workspace for research, collaboration, and content creation.

The new features are now available through Acrobat AI plans and the recently launched Acrobat Express Studio.

What is Adobe’s productivity agent? According to Adobe , the new productivity agent combines Acrobat’s document intelligence with AI tools to help users understand and organise information more easily. It can generate text, presentations, podcasts, social posts, and even edit PDFs through conversational prompts. Adobe noted that the productivity agent is part of a larger AI strategy focused on changing how people work. The tool is designed to work with Adobe’s own AI systems as well as third-party AI agents, helping users manage documents, data, and tasks more efficiently across different platforms and workflows. The agent works inside PDF Spaces, an AI-powered workspace where users can combine PDFs, notes, and web links into one place for research, collaboration, and content creation.

New sharing tools in PDF Spaces With the latest update, users can create shareable experiences instead of simply sending PDF files. Adobe noted that the system can automatically generate titles, summaries, and audio overviews for shared documents. Users can also rearrange files, add context, and customise an AI assistant that answers questions related to the shared content. Additionally, the company stated that shared PDF Spaces can update automatically when documents are changed, ensuring recipients always access the latest information. The platform also allows users to: Create a personalised space: Combine PDFs, documents, links, and notes in one place. The AI agent organises the workspace automatically, while users can add context, structure, and multimedia content. Shared spaces also update automatically whenever files are changed.

Customise an AI assistant: Users can tailor the AI assistant based on their audience and goals, allowing it to answer questions, provide suggestions, and guide recipients through the content.

Generate audio overviews: The platform can automatically create audio summaries to help recipients quickly understand the shared information before exploring it in detail.

Add branding elements: Users can include logos and colour themes to create a more polished and professional-looking experience. Track engagement insights: Adobe also provides interaction insights, helping users understand how recipients engage with the shared content and when follow-ups may be needed.