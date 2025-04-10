Adobe to integrate AI agents into Photoshop, Premiere Pro: What to expect

Adobe is building AI agents for its creative tools, starting with Photoshop and Premiere Pro. These new “creative agents” are designed to suggest smart edits and carry them out automatically, making photo and video editing faster and more intuitive. The announcement was made through a blog post by Adobe.

In Photoshop, the AI assistant will appear in a floating actions panel. After analysing users’ image, it will offer suggestions like removing background distractions or blurring the background to enhance focus on the subject. With one click, users can apply the recommended changes instantly.

Traditionally, Photoshop users have relied on time-consuming techniques like masking and layering to edit specific elements of a photo. While Adobe has already introduced AI-powered features such as generative fill and distraction removal, the new agent takes automation a step further by simplifying complex edits into a series of intelligent suggestions.

Hours of work will be done in seconds?

Users will also be able to interact with the assistant using natural language commands. For example, you can ask it to “clean up the image and add a text box behind the person,” and the AI will execute a multi-step process—removing background people, brightening the image, organizing layers, and more. At any point, users can step in to manually tweak edits for greater control.

This process, when done manually, can easily take from 10 minutes to hours of work but with the arrival of these new features, it can be done in seconds.

Adobe Premiere Pro enhancements

Premiere Pro is also set to benefit from similar AI enhancements. Building on the recently launched Media Intelligence feature, which scans videos to help locate key scenes or objects, Adobe plans to introduce an assistant that can help editors make rough cuts and streamline their workflow. Future updates will let users refine shots, mix audio, adjust colors, and even extend video clips seamlessly using AI.

Adobe, in its blog post, emphasised that while AI won’t replace human creativity, it can give creators a head start and help them learn complex editing techniques more easily. The blog read: “With your input, AI can make smart suggestions and carry out tasks that help you bring your ideas to life faster.”

Adobe is set to reveal the technology behind its first AI agent—designed for Photoshop—at the Adobe Max event in London on April 24.