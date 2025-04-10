Xiaomi 'Summer Savings Campaign' sale: Check deals on phones, buds and more

China’s Xiaomi has announced the commencement of the Summer Savings campaign in India. The sale brings exclusive discounts and special deals on smartphones and ecosystem devices across the company’s website, Flipkart, Amazon, and at select retail stores. The sale will be ending tonight, on April 10.
In the sale, smartphones like the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G, Xiaomi 14 CIVI, and more along with the Redmi Buds 6, and the Redmi Watch 5 Active are being offered at discounted prices paired with bank discounts. During the sale, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 29,999, For reference, the smartphone launched last year at Rs 32,999. Similarly, Xiaomi 14 CIVI can be bought at Rs 38,999, instead of Rs 42,999. Here are the details. ALSO READ | Xiaomi 15 series with Leica-tuned cameras, now on sale: Check price, offers
Xiaomi Summer Savings campaign: Best offers
Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G (8GB+256GB)
Launch Price: Rs 32,999
Sale Price: Rs 31,999
Bank Discounts: Rs 2,000
Xiaomi 14 CIVI (8GB+256GB)
Launch Price: Rs 42,999
Sale Price: Rs 40,999
Bank Discounts: Rs 2,000
Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G (8GB+256GB)
Launch Price: Rs 26,999
Sale Price: Rs 25,999
Bank Discounts: Rs 1,000
Redmi Note 14 5G (8GB+256GB)
Launch Price: Rs 21,999
Sale Price: Rs 20,999
Bank Discounts: Rs 1,000
Redmi Buds 6
Launch Price: Rs 2,999
Bank Discounts: Rs 200
Redmi Watch 5 Active
Launch Price: Rs 2,799
Bank Discounts: Rs 600
Xiaomi RVC X10
Launch Price: Rs 34,999
Bank Discounts: Rs 10,000
Apart from the smartphones and other Xiaomi devices stated above, discounts during this sale are also being offered on Xiaomi 14 CIVI (12GB+512GB), Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G (8GB+128GB and 12GB+512GB), Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G (8GB+128GB), Redmi Note 14 5G (6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB), Redmi A4 5G, Redmi 13 5G (6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB), Redmi 14C 5G (4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB), Redmi Watch 5 Lite, and Xiaomi RVC X10.