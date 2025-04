Xiaomi 'Summer Savings Campaign' sale: Check deals on phones, buds and more

China’s Xiaomi has announced the commencement of the Summer Savings campaign in India. The sale brings exclusive discounts and special deals on smartphones and ecosystem devices across the company’s website, Flipkart, Amazon, and at select retail stores. The sale will be ending tonight, on April 10.

ALSO READ | Xiaomi 15 series with Leica-tuned cameras, now on sale: Check price, offers In the sale, smartphones like the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G, Xiaomi 14 CIVI, and more along with the Redmi Buds 6, and the Redmi Watch 5 Active are being offered at discounted prices paired with bank discounts. During the sale, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 29,999, For reference, the smartphone launched last year at Rs 32,999. Similarly, Xiaomi 14 CIVI can be bought at Rs 38,999, instead of Rs 42,999. Here are the details.

Xiaomi Summer Savings campaign: Best offers

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G (8GB+256GB)

Launch Price: Rs 32,999

Sale Price: Rs 31,999

Bank Discounts: Rs 2,000

Xiaomi 14 CIVI (8GB+256GB)

Launch Price: Rs 42,999

Sale Price: Rs 40,999

Bank Discounts: Rs 2,000

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G (8GB+256GB)

Launch Price: Rs 26,999

Sale Price: Rs 25,999

Bank Discounts: Rs 1,000

Redmi Note 14 5G (8GB+256GB)

Launch Price: Rs 21,999

Sale Price: Rs 20,999

Bank Discounts: Rs 1,000

Redmi Buds 6

Launch Price: Rs 2,999

Bank Discounts: Rs 200

Redmi Watch 5 Active

Launch Price: Rs 2,799

Bank Discounts: Rs 600

Xiaomi RVC X10

Launch Price: Rs 34,999

Bank Discounts: Rs 10,000

Apart from the smartphones and other Xiaomi devices stated above, discounts during this sale are also being offered on Xiaomi 14 CIVI (12GB+512GB), Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G (8GB+128GB and 12GB+512GB), Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G (8GB+128GB), Redmi Note 14 5G (6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB), Redmi A4 5G, Redmi 13 5G (6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB), Redmi 14C 5G (4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB), Redmi Watch 5 Lite, and Xiaomi RVC X10.