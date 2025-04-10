Home / Technology / Tech News / Now, Google Gemini creates answers on Reddit by scanning community posts

Now, Google Gemini creates answers on Reddit by scanning community posts

With the Google Gemini integration, Reddit will be able to generate more relevant and conversational responses by basing them on actual existing community posts

Reddit Answers (Reddit)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
Google and Reddit are expanding on their partnership, with the former now powering part of Reddit Answers, which is the platform’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered conversational speech tool. This will be made possible with the help of the Google Vertex AI platform. This move is aimed at providing users better search results based on the massive database of community-driven content on Reddit.
 
Reddit Answers has been in the beta testing phase since December last year and is live now in English on the web and iOS in the US. It allows users to ask questions and receive AI-generated summaries that are formed on the basis of Reddit posts and comments, including direct links to the original threads and communities.
 
According to a report by Android Authority, Google Gemini integration will allow Reddit to generate more relevant and conversational responses accurately by basing them on existing community posts. As per the report, Reddit has said that this has improved the relevance of its search results and has successfully increased under engagement.
Android Authority reported Matt Snelham, Reddit’s SVP of Infrastructure, as saying that the feature has led to more users heading directly to the Reddit homepage after they visit Reddit Answers.

Redditors react
 
According to the report, Redditors did not take this well, and some took to threads to vent their minds.
 
As per TechCrunch, some users have complained about the Answers tab being positioned in their feed, which makes it appear very ‘cluttered’ and frustrating. This reportedly happens the most when users carry out traditional searches.
 
Some, out of frustration, have reportedly asked for help in removing the feature altogether by turning it off.
First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

