Samsung to debut Google Gemini-powered 'Ballie' robot soon: What to expect

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its partnership with Google to bring Gemini —Google Cloud’s generative AI model—to its upcoming AI-powered home companion robot, Ballie. The company said Ballie will launch this summer and will be capable of engaging in natural, conversational interactions to help users manage their smart home environments. These interactions include changing lighting, greeting people at the door, personalising schedules, setting reminders, and more.

Highlighting the partnership, Yongjae Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “By pairing Gemini’s powerful multimodal reasoning with Samsung’s AI abilities in Ballie, we’re using the power of open cooperation to unlock a new era of personalised AI companion — one that moves with users, anticipates their needs and interacts in more dynamic and meaningful ways than ever before.”

Google Gemini in Samsung Ballie: Details

According to Samsung, Ballie will combine Google’s Gemini multimodal AI abilities with Samsung’s own on-device language models to understand and process various inputs. The robot will be able to take in not only voice commands but also visual data through its camera, and environmental inputs from sensors—allowing it to adapt its behaviour and responses in real time.

Samsung Ballie: Availability

Samsung has confirmed that the new smart home robot companion will be available in the US and South Korea later this year. However, the company has yet to announce any plans for making it available in other regions.