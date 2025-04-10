Android 16 beta builds rolling out to Xiaomi, OnePlus phones: How to update

Several smartphone makers have begun introducing the Android 16 beta on some devices, offering a glimpse of Google’s next major mobile operating system update. Both OnePlus and Xiaomi have announced support for early developer builds, joining Google in the testing phase. Xiaomi has enabled Android 16 Developer Preview enrollment for its Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro, while OnePlus will soon release Android 16 beta 2 for its upcoming OnePlus 13 flagship.

This marks the first time an Android 16 beta has been made available for non-Pixel smartphones, as Google had previously limited Android 16 beta builds to its Pixel devices.

Android 16 beta 2: Eligible devices

Google Pixels-

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold

Xiaomi-

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 14T Pro

OnePlus-

OnePlus 13

How to install Android 16 beta build on Xiaomi smartphones

It should be noted that this process will erase all data on your device. Ensure you back up everything before proceeding.

Download the Android 16 Beta build from the company’s website.

Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage.

Go to Settings -> About phone -> Click "OS version" 10 times, then enter the developer mode.

Go back to Settings -> About phone -> Click on the system icon -> Click the "three dots" icon at the top-right corner -> Select "Choose update package" to enter.

After choosing the right ROM upgrade package, your device will begin upgrading.

How to install Android 16 beta build on OnePlus smartphones

Similar to Xiaomi, OnePlus has warned users that the upgrade method will erase all the contents of the phone. Hence, users should back up important data.

Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from OnePlus

Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage.

Go to Settings -> About device -> Version -> Click Build number 7 times and enter the password, now you are in the developer mode.

Go back to Settings -> About device -> Up to date -> Click the top right button -> Local install -> Click on the corresponding installation package -> Extract -> Upgrade -> System upgrade completed to 100 per cent.

After the upgrade is complete, click Restart.

Android 16: What is new

Some of the early features introduced in Android 16 Developer Preview and beta releases include: