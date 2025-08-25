Tech Wrap Aug 25: OnePlus Pad 3, Android apps on Windows, Google Drive

The OnePlus Pad 3 will go on sale in India from September 5, as confirmed on the company’s website. The tablet, which was launched globally in June alongside the OnePlus 13s, has been available in select markets including Europe and North America. While the sale date for India is confirmed, pricing details are yet to be revealed.

Microsoft is rolling out a feature for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels that allows Android apps to resume directly on a linked Windows 11 PC. Initially, the feature is available for Spotify, letting users continue playing tracks or episodes from where they left off on their phone. The rollout is gradual, so it may not appear immediately for all users.

Now, you can edit videos within Google Drive before sharing Google has introduced a new shortcut in Drive to streamline video editing using its AI-powered tool, Google Vids. The update allows faster access to editing features directly from Drive and is part of Google’s effort to make content creation more seamless across its ecosystem. Apple reportedly set to revamp iPhone line with Air, Fold, and more models Apple is reportedly planning a major redesign of the iPhone line as it nears the product’s 20th anniversary in 2027. Bloomberg reports that the company will introduce three consecutive years of significant redesigns, starting with the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air this year, followed by the first foldable iPhone in 2026, and a 20th anniversary all-glass iPhone in 2027.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G to launch on August 26 under Rs 30,000 Vivo is set to launch the T4 Pro 5G in India on August 26. A Flipkart microsite has revealed key specs, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a dual-camera setup led by a 50MP Sony sensor. Pixel 10 series set to be first to support WhatsApp calls over satellite The Pixel 10 series will be the first smartphones to support satellite-based WhatsApp voice and video calls. Users in areas without network coverage will be able to make calls using a satellite connection, with the feature rolling out from August 28.

Meta partners with Midjourney for its products and models Meta has partnered with AI company Midjourney to license its “aesthetic technology,” aiming to integrate AI-generated images and videos across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. According to Meta’s chief AI officer Alexandr Wang, the collaboration involves joint development rather than simple tool adoption. Pixel 10 series: Google says IP68 not lasting, liquid damage voids warranty While the Pixel 10 series comes with an IP68 rating, Google has confirmed that the rating may not last and that liquid damage is not covered under warranty. Google notes, “Damage from accidents or external causes, such as water damage, is not covered by warranty.”

Google has updated its Phone app with a Material 3 Expressive redesign, introducing larger buttons and a simplified layout. Some users call the new design “blocky and oversized,” while others appreciate the refreshed interface. Lava Play Ultra 5G budget gaming smartphone goes on sale: Watch unboxing The Lava Play Ultra 5G is now available in India, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is available on Amazon with introductory offers, including a Rs 1,000 bank discount. Asus eyes 30% monthly growth in consumer laptop business in 2025