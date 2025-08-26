Garena Free Fire Max: August 26 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released official redeem codes for August 26 that players can use to claim a range of rewards, including premium outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other exclusive items.

As these codes have limited validity and redemption caps, they need to be used quickly before they expire or reach the maximum number of redemptions.

Below you’ll find the list of active codes along with a straightforward step-by-step process to help players redeem them successfully.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 26 are:

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FF6WXQ9STKY3

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFCBRX7QTSL4

FFSGT9KNQXT6

FPSTX9MKNLY5

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFEV4SQPFKX9

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFNGYZPPKNLX7

FFYNCXG2FNT4

FPUSG9XQTLMY

FFKSY9PQLWX5

FFNFSXTPVQZ7

GXFT9YNWLQZ3

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox, with gold or diamonds credited instantly to the account.