Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 26 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max: August 26 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled new redeem codes for August 26. Here's a complete guide on how to claim today's codes and unlock special in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has released official redeem codes for August 26 that players can use to claim a range of rewards, including premium outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other exclusive items.
 
As these codes have limited validity and redemption caps, they need to be used quickly before they expire or reach the maximum number of redemptions.
 
Below you’ll find the list of active codes along with a straightforward step-by-step process to help players redeem them successfully.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 26 are:
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FF6WXQ9STKY3
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • NPTF2FWXPLV7
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFCBRX7QTSL4
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • FPSTX9MKNLY5
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFEV4SQPFKX9
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFNGYZPPKNLX7
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • FPUSG9XQTLMY
  • FFKSY9PQLWX5
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ7
  • GXFT9YNWLQZ3
  • FFM4X9HQWLM5

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox, with gold or diamonds credited instantly to the account.
 
These redemption codes often grant access to rare items like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other time-limited cosmetic content.
Because each code can only be used 500 times per day and generally stays active for just twelve hours, players are encouraged to claim them at the earliest opportunity.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Musk's xAI sues Apple, OpenAI over AI competition, App Store rankings

OpenAI unveils India-first plan, to give 500K free ChatGPT licences

Tech Wrap Aug 25: OnePlus Pad 3, Android apps on Windows, Google Drive

Flipkart Black rivals Amazon Prime with YouTube Premium, member-only perks

Vivo T4 Pro 5G to launch on August 26 under Rs 30,000: Check expected specs

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story