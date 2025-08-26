Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
iPhone 17 series: Apple may offer reverse wireless charging with Pro models

iPhone 17 series: Apple may offer reverse wireless charging with Pro models

Apple is reportedly testing reverse wireless charging for iPhone 17 Pro models, alongside bigger batteries, Adaptive Power mode in iOS 26, and new camera upgrades

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Apple could finally enable reverse wireless charging functionality on iPhones with the iPhone 17 series, which is expected to launch next month. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple is currently testing a new reverse wireless charging capability on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. If implemented, this will allow users to charge other accessories or even another iPhone wirelessly using an iPhone 17 Pro device.
 
The report adds that Apple plans to keep this feature exclusive to the Pro models in order to further differentiate them from the standard version and the anticipated iPhone 17 Air. With this feature enabled, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max owners would be able to wirelessly charge AirPods, Apple Watch, or even another smartphone that supports Qi wireless charging directly from their iPhone.
 
 
Apple previously expanded its charging options with the introduction of USB-C on the iPhone 15 series, which increased wired reverse charging output to 4.5W — a significant jump from the 0.3W available on its proprietary Lightning connector. Now, adding reverse wireless charging could be seen as another step toward Apple’s long-term vision of an all-glass iPhone, a device with no physical ports that relies solely on wireless power and data transfer.

Reverse wireless charging itself is not entirely new. Premium smartphones from other brands, including Google’s Pixel Pro line and Samsung’s Galaxy S-series, already offer this capability.
 
Reverse wireless charging, however, is not the only new addition expected with the iPhone 17 series. With iOS 26, Apple has introduced Adaptive Power mode, a feature that detects when battery consumption is higher than usual and automatically makes adjustments such as reducing display brightness, allowing certain tasks to take longer, or enabling Low Power Mode once the charge drops to twenty per cent. While Adaptive Power mode will be available on all devices running iOS 26, the iPhone 17 series is expected to be the first to come with it out of the box.
 
Previous reports have also suggested that Apple will include larger batteries in the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models compared to their predecessors.

iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max: What to expect?

Apple is reportedly planning a dual-finish design for the 2025 Pro models, combining an aluminium frame and camera bump with a glass section to support MagSafe, wireless charging, and data pass-through. The company may also reposition the Apple logo so that it aligns specifically with the glass portion rather than the entire back panel.
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are also tipped to receive notable camera upgrades, including:
  • A new 48MP telephoto lens for improved zoom and detail
  • Multi-camera video recording support
  • An upgraded 24MP front-facing camera for sharper selfies and video quality
Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to run on Apple’s upcoming A19 Pro chip, which could feature more GPU cores compared to the A19 chipset expected in the standard iPhone 17 and the anticipated iPhone 17 Air.
 

Topics : Apple iPhone Wireless charging Technology

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

