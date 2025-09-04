After WhatsApp, Meta brings native Instagram app to Apple iPads: What's new

Meta has rolled out a dedicated Instagram app for iPads, designed to optimise the platform for larger screens. The app introduces a refreshed layout, including a new landing page, a Following tab for a more personalised feed, and other enhancements. Until now, iPad users had to rely on the iPhone version of Instagram, which was simply scaled up to fit the display rather than being tailored for tablets.

Instagram for iPad is now available on Apple App Store and requires the iPad to be running on iPadOS 15.1 or later. The company has also confirmed that the new tablet design for Instagram will be soon coming for Android tablets as well.

Instagram for iPad follows Meta's earlier move to bring a dedicated WhatsApp app to Apple's tablets in May. Much like Instagram, WhatsApp for iPad features an interface redesigned for the larger display and includes support for iPad-specific accessories such as the Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Instagram App for iPad: What's new? Optimisation: In a blog post, Meta explained that Instagram on iPad has been specifically reworked for the bigger screen. The layout makes it easier to manage messages and notifications with both tabs visible at once. While watching Reels, users can also expand comments without shrinking the video, keeping the reel at full size.

New landing page: When users open the app on iPad, they are taken directly to the Reels section instead of the traditional feed. Instagram Stories will still appear at the top of the screen. According to the company, this change reflects how people interact with larger devices—mainly for a more relaxed, entertainment-first experience. Following tab: With Instagram on iPad, the company introduces a new 'Following' tab which essentially lets users customise their feed to view content from accounts that they want to. Within the Following tab users can switch between the following sections: