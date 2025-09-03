Telegram adds music to profiles, expands stickers, gifts and more: Details
Telegram update brings Music on Profiles, Stickers Mini App, an Android profile redesign, gift themes, and new tools to manage and upgrade collectiblesSweta Kumari New Delhi
Messaging app Telegram
has rolled out a fresh update centered on profile customisation and interactive features. The update brings Music on Profiles, a Stickers Mini App, a redesigned Android profile, gift themes, and additional options for managing collectibles. Telegram says these changes aim to give users greater control over how they present themselves and engage with the platform’s ecosystem.
Music on profiles
Users can now attach songs from their chats directly to their profile pages. Tracks appear in a playlist-style bar beneath the profile photo, with each added song stacking into the list. Music can be added with one tap from the media player or by selecting Save to → Profile.
Stickers Mini app
A Stickers Mini App has been introduced to help users create, organise, and share custom stickers and emoji. Integrated with the @Stickers bot, the mini app also provides detailed usage statistics, allowing creators to monitor and manage their packs more effectively. This further strengthens Telegram’s open platform for user-generated artwork.
Redesigned Android profiles
Android users now get a revamped profile design inspired by Telegram’s community design contest, complete with smooth scrolling animations that were previously exclusive to iOS. Telegram noted that this refresh highlights its collaboration with community developers, designers, and creators.
Default profile tabs
Telegram has added the option to choose which profile tab appears first when others view it. Whether users prefer to highlight saved stories, collectibles, or gift collections, the setting can be adjusted via My Profile > Settings.
Gift Themes
The update also links collectible gifts with chat wallpapers. Items such as Plush Pepes, Precious Peaches, Durov’s Caps, and Heart Lockets now unlock matching themes that can be applied in private conversations.
Upgrading Gifts
Telegram now allows users to send Stars that friends can use to upgrade their gifts. Recipients don’t need to pay to redeem these upgrades. To make the process easier, new filters like Upgradable and an Upgrade Next Gift button have been added. Upgraded gifts also display a special animation to highlight the change.
