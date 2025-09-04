Garena Free Fire Max: September 4 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for September 4, offering players access to rewards like special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other in-game perks.

As the codes are valid for a limited time and have restricted usage, players are advised to redeem them quickly to secure the rewards.

Below is the list of today’s active codes along with steps to claim them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for September 4 are:

​FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

FFMC2SJLZ3AW

​HGFDS6AP2O1I

​MNBVCX5Z0LKJ

​RTYUIO1P5LKM

​FFDTR9HY6TG5

​FVBNM7JIUYT2

​WERTG4YHFVB5

​YUIPK8JHGFD4

​ZXCASQ3W2E3R

​FGYHJT6U6I5O

​LKJHGFDSAQ2W

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After a Free Fire Max redeem code is used, rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds are instantly added to their account balance. These codes can grant access to exclusive items such as Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-time cosmetics.