Google Pixel's Screenshots app may soon get Read Aloud option: How it works

Google is adding a new Read Aloud feature to the Pixel Screenshots app, letting users listen to saved articles or captured content. This update might soon reach the Pixel 9 series, too

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
Google is reportedly expanding the usefulness of its Pixel Screenshots app with a new “Read Aloud” option, available on the Pixel 10 series. According to a report by 9To5Google, this is now gradually rolling out to Pixel 9 devices with the latest update. The feature makes saved articles and captured content more accessible by converting text from screenshots into spoken audio.

How it works

As per 9To5Google, when you take a screenshot of an article, a “Read Aloud” button now appears. Tapping it launches a full-screen player where the article text is read out, while each line is highlighted in sync with the narration. The app automatically saves the article’s URL at the time of capture, so the playback reflects the original source.
 
The player reportedly includes familiar controls such as play, pause, skip forward or backward by line, and a rating option with thumbs up or down. Users can also adjust the reading speed between 0.5x and 2x, and choose from a wide set of languages, including Hindi, English, Japanese, French, Arabic, Spanish, and more than two dozen others. Playback works in the background and continues even if the screen is turned off, according to 9To5Google.
Alongside Read Aloud, the latest version (1.25.242.10) introduces small Material 3 Expressive redesign tweaks. The floating action button on the homepage has reportedly been redesigned into a rounded square, but the update doesn’t radically change the overall look and feel of the app.

Availability

The Read Aloud feature is live on Pixel 10 phones and will soon reach the Pixel 9 series through a software update, as reported by 9To5Google. These smartphones are also getting NotebookLM integration, which surfaces contextual content linked to screenshots.

Topics :GoogleGoogle PixelGoogle phones

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

