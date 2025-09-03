Google Pixel's Screenshots app may soon get Read Aloud option: How it works

As per 9To5Google, when you take a screenshot of an article, a “Read Aloud” button now appears. Tapping it launches a full-screen player where the article text is read out, while each line is highlighted in sync with the narration. The app automatically saves the article’s URL at the time of capture, so the playback reflects the original source.

The player reportedly includes familiar controls such as play, pause, skip forward or backward by line, and a rating option with thumbs up or down. Users can also adjust the reading speed between 0.5x and 2x, and choose from a wide set of languages, including Hindi, English, Japanese, French, Arabic, Spanish, and more than two dozen others. Playback works in the background and continues even if the screen is turned off, according to 9To5Google.

Alongside Read Aloud, the latest version (1.25.242.10) introduces small Material 3 Expressive redesign tweaks. The floating action button on the homepage has reportedly been redesigned into a rounded square, but the update doesn’t radically change the overall look and feel of the app.