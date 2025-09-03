Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple releases new iOS 26 betas ahead of iPhone 17 series launch: Details

Apple releases iOS 26 public beta 6 with bug fixes and performance updates, likely the last release before the launch of the new iPhone 17 series on September 9

Harsh Shivam
Sep 03 2025

Apple has released the sixth public beta of iOS 26, just days before its ‘Awe dropping’ event where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series. The iOS 26 public beta 6 corresponds to the ninth developer beta of iOS 26, which went live earlier. The update does not bring in fresh features but instead concentrates on bug fixes and performance enhancements as Apple prepares for the wider rollout later this month.

iOS 26: What’s new?

Touted as one of the most significant redesigns in years, iOS 26 introduces the Liquid Glass interface, which offers smoother transparency effects, reworked animations, and updated icons. Both the Home Screen and Lock Screen now provide deeper widget customisation.
 
Apple Intelligence has also been expanded with live translation integrated directly into Phone and Messages apps, smarter contextual suggestions, and more capable Visual Intelligence tools. Features like Genmoji see notable improvements, while Image Playground now supports additional ChatGPT-powered creative styles.

Several native apps have been refreshed. The Phone app features a more simplified interface, Messages has added poll functionality, and a brand-new Games app has been introduced to help users track gameplay progress, browse titles, and access Apple Arcade content in one place.

iOS 26: Eligible iPhone models

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16, 16e
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 15
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 14
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13, 13 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12, 12 mini
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11
While iOS 26 will run on all of the above, Apple Intelligence features are exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

iOS 26 public beta: How to download and install

  • Sign up at the Apple Beta Software Programme
  • On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
  • Tap Beta Updates, then select iOS 26 Public Beta
  • Return to the Software Update screen and wait for the beta to appear
  • Agree to the terms and conditions, and begin the download
  • Once downloaded, the installation will begin automatically
Note: Make sure to back up your iPhone before installing the beta version.

