Home / Technology / Tech News / Intel CEO to attend Odisha's plant launch; chip output in 2 years: Official

Intel CEO to attend Odisha's plant launch; chip output in 2 years: Official

The ground-breaking ceremony of the silicon carbide company SicSem is scheduled for next month, and the commercial production of chips is expected to start in two years

Intel, Intel Corp
In an official note, the state government said it has signed two pacts for electronics manufacturing projects, entailing investments of about Rs 2,655 crore. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 7:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PC chip major Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is likely to visit Odisha later this year for the ground-breaking ceremony of 3D Glass Solutions' semiconductor plant, a senior state government official said on Wednesday.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the silicon carbide company SicSem is scheduled for next month, and the commercial production of chips is expected to start in two years, Odisha Electronics and IT Department Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev told PTI.

"Chief Minister (Mohan Charan Majhi) was here, and they (SiCSem and 3DGS) have given a commitment to start the unit soon. SiCSem's ground-breaking will be done next month, and the other company, 3D Glass Solutions (3DGS), they are looking for a date from Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. He plans to visit Odisha also. That is when the ground-breaking will happen. Hopefully, in the next two to three months," Dev said.

3D Glass semiconductor packaging unit to be set up by Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd, which is backed by US technology majors, like Intel, Lockheed Martin and Applied Materials, entailing an investment of Rs 1,943 crore with an annual production capacity of 5 crore units.

This is the first semiconductor project, which involves personal computer chip maker Intel Corporation, along with other technology partners.

SicSem Private is collaborating with UK-based Clas-SiC Wafer Fab to establish an integrated facility of SiliconCarbide (SiC) based first Compound Semiconductors fab in the country at InfoValley in Bhubaneshwar.

Dev said RIR Power Electronics has updated the Odisha Chief Minister that their SiC (silicon carbide) wafer fabrication facility, entailing Rs 618 crore investment, is already running with commercial production targeted for March 2026.

The Odisha government has come up with a revised semiconductor policy, which offers incentives equal to 50 per cent of the total incentive offered by the centre, along with other incentives to attract talent.

Under the new policy, the state government is offering engineering students an incentive of around Rs 10,000 if they choose semiconductor as one of the subjects and providing them support to make their own chips for commercial launch.

In an official note, the state government said it has signed two pacts for electronics manufacturing projects, entailing investments of about Rs 2,655 crore.

"Two significant MoUs were signed on Day 1 (September 2) between the Government of Odisha and leading global companies -- TopTrackHi-Tech PCB, for a Rs 1,005 crore advanced PCB manufacturing facility, and Sancode Technologies Limited, which is leveraging the expertise of its technology partners (Silicon Connect, Advanced Packaging Institute & Research Center (APIRC), and Inari Amertron Berhad) to set up a Rs 1,650 crore facility," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap Sept 3: Google Pixel on Cashify, Dolby Vision 2, Amazon Lens Live

Telegram adds music to profiles, expands stickers, gifts and more: Details

Google Pixel's Screenshots app may soon get Read Aloud option: How it works

Apple releases new iOS 26 betas ahead of iPhone 17 series launch: Details

Google adds new Audio Overview formats to NotebookLM: Check what's new

Topics :Intel Corpsemiconductor industryOdisha economyOdisha govt

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story