AI could end many work-from-home jobs, says Google DeepMind co-founder

The comfort of a work-from-home (WFH) or a remote job could soon be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI), Shane Legg, chief artificial general intelligence (AGI) scientist and co-founder of Google DeepMind, has predicted.

Speaking with British Professor Hannah Fry, Legg outlined a thumb rule which states many remote, computer-based roles can be taken over by AI, effectively putting an end to WFH gigs.

"If you can do the job remotely over the internet, just using a laptop, then it's probably very much cognitive work. If you're in that category, I think that advanced AI will be able to operate in that space to some extent," Legg said.

ALSO READ: Smart companies will hire more engineers, says GitHub CEO on AI jobs impact He added that companies may soon realise that AI can deliver results equal to or better than human teams, prompting rapid downsizing. Legg gave software engineering as an example of a role he believes could be partially replaced by AI. Teams of 100 developers, he said, could shrink to just 20, with AI handling most of the workload. "In a few years, where prior you needed 100 software engineers, maybe you need 20, and those 20 use advanced AI tools," he said. However, he also said that some cognitive roles, where a "human aspect" is involved, could be protected from these kinds of disruptions.