AI could end many work-from-home jobs, says Google DeepMind co-founder

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
The comfort of a work-from-home (WFH) or a remote job could soon be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI), Shane Legg, chief artificial general intelligence (AGI) scientist and co-founder of Google DeepMind, has predicted.
Speaking with British Professor Hannah Fry, Legg outlined a thumb rule which states many remote, computer-based roles can be taken over by AI, effectively putting an end to WFH gigs.
"If you can do the job remotely over the internet, just using a laptop, then it's probably very much cognitive work. If you're in that category, I think that advanced AI will be able to operate in that space to some extent," Legg said.
He added that companies may soon realise that AI can deliver results equal to or better than human teams, prompting rapid downsizing.
Legg gave software engineering as an example of a role he believes could be partially replaced by AI. Teams of 100 developers, he said, could shrink to just 20, with AI handling most of the workload. "In a few years, where prior you needed 100 software engineers, maybe you need 20, and those 20 use advanced AI tools," he said.
However, he also said that some cognitive roles, where a "human aspect" is involved, could be protected from these kinds of disruptions.
"Let's say you are an influencer, and you work remotely. The fact that you are a particular person with a particular personality and people know the person behind the job, then that may be valuable in many cases," Legg said.
Despite the potential disruption, Legg also said AI could unlock a "real golden age" of productivity. Machines could take over repetitive tasks, freeing humans for more meaningful work. However, he cautioned that society will face a major challenge in ensuring displaced workers are supported and that the benefits of AI are shared fairly.