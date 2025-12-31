OPPO may expand Find X9 line in India with compact X9s: What to expect

OPPO is expected to introduce a new smartphone in its flagship Find X9 series, the Find X9s. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone is expected to retain the compact flagship design of the Find X8s and will likely be powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500+ chipset.

The OPPO Find X9 series, which launched earlier this year in India, includes the OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro. The OPPO Find X9s is expected to launch in March.

OPPO Find X9s: What to expect

According to the report, the OPPO Find X9s is expected to sport a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, along with LTPS technology for switching between fixed refresh rates. The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500+ chipset.

For photography, OPPO is reportedly considering a new camera setup with two 200MP Samsung HP5 sensors. One is said to be used for the main camera, while the other could power the periscope telephoto lens. If true, the camera system on the Find X9s will be drastically different from the Find X8s, which features a Hasselblad-tuned triple 50MP camera setup. The OPPO Find X9s is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery along with wireless charging support. For reference, the Find X8s packs a 5,700mAh battery. The smartphone is also said to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint reader integrated under the display. The OPPO Find X9s could come with an IP68 or IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.