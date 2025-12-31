Google may soon roll out a redesigned 'Reading mode' for Android users

Google is reportedly rolling out a redesigned Reading mode for Chrome on Android. According to a report by 9To5Google, the update brings Material 3 Expressive design elements, making it easier for users to access simplified article views. While the layout and the way Reading mode is triggered have been refreshed, the core purpose of the feature remains unchanged. Reading mode in Chrome simplifies web pages by reducing clutter and presenting articles in a clean, easy-to-read format.

Redesigned ‘Reading mode’ on Google Chrome: Details

According to the report, once the new option is tapped, it opens a refreshed Reading mode view. Unlike the previous version, which took over the entire screen, the new design keeps the Omnibox visible at the top. At the bottom, users can see a “Reading mode” sheet that uses Material 3 Expressive design elements, including updated containers and shape changes.

The report mentioned that the bottom sheet allows users to customise the reading experience much like before. Users can choose between Sans Serif, Serif or Mono fonts, increase text size up to 250 per cent, and select background colours such as Light, Sepia or Dark. These settings are designed to improve readability and comfort while reading long articles. One notable change is that Reading mode preferences are reportedly saved across different pages. Users do not have to change the same settings every time they open Reading mode. The report also noted that the manual activation option is one of the most useful parts of the redesign, as it gives users more control.