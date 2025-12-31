Fluidic intelligence can boost efficiency by nearly 20%, says Nagarro CTO

Digital product engineering company Nagarro’s Fluidic Intelligence offering will help clients improve efficiency and productivity by up to 20 per cent as technology becomes more integrated into business outcomes, the company’s chief technology officer (CTO), Rahul Mahajan, said.

“There are three main aspects to Fluidic Intelligence. One is the entire advisory and consulting business, which can leverage its existing PaaS (platform-as-a-service) and SaaS (software-as-a-service). The second is what we call Fluidic Forge, where we go back to our roots in terms of engineering,” Mahajan told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.

The third aspect of the Fluidic Intelligence offering, he said, revolves around people, their upskilling, new-age tooling, new ways of working together, and following a culture of AI (artificial intelligence).

“We are not selling shoes, a banking product, a loan, or insurance. We exist because of our people and the services we provide. So, for us, talent is the only thing we can nurture,” he said.

To help companies gain the most from Nagarro’s offerings such as Fluidic Intelligence, the company wants its clients to realise that the intelligence they are looking for in AI already exists within their organisation, whether in marketing teams or other commercial groups, Mahajan said.