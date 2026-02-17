Apple may follow on 'iPhone Fold' with a clamshell foldable in 2028: Report

Apple may be exploring a clamshell-style foldable iPhone. Until now, most of the reports have centred around a book-style foldable, with barely any mention of a flip version. That might be changing. A fresh report from SamMobile claims Apple has experimented with a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The report further suggests that some level of hardware development could already be in motion, although there’s no indication of when or if this model will actually be released.

Apple’s clamshell foldable iPhone: What to expect

This isn’t coming out of nowhere. Earlier reporting by Bloomberg mentioned that Apple has been internally looking at a square, flip-style foldable. Even before that, in 2024, The Information said the company had at least two clamshell prototypes in the works.

At the time, one detail stood out: Apple reportedly didn’t want the folded device to feel any thicker than a regular iPhone. That’s a tough ask with current foldable tech, and it seems that requirement may have slowed things down. Eventually, attention appears to have shifted toward a book-style foldable instead, the one that’s now widely expected to arrive in the second half of 2026. Then, in October 2025, CNET reported that Apple hadn’t fully abandoned the flip idea. The timeline, however, could stretch much further — possibly as late as 2028. That version was said to feature a functional cover display capable of showing notifications, AI-powered shortcuts, and other quick-glance information without needing to open the phone.

ALSO READ: Apple may unveil low-cost MacBook in several colours on March 4: Report Apple’s first foldable iPhone: What to expect As for the foldable that seems closer to reality, many reports casually call it the “iPhone Fold,” though Apple hasn’t confirmed anything. It’s expected to be powered by the anticipated A20 Pro chip, which is said to be built on TSMC’s 2nm process. There are also reports from several publications regarding Apple introducing its next-generation C2 modem with the foldable to improve network performance and efficiency. Build-wise, the device is likely to use a mix of aluminium and titanium to keep it strong but not overly heavy. The inner folding screen is expected to measure around 7.8 inches, accompanied by a roughly 5.3-inch outer display. Interestingly, this model may skip Face ID and instead rely on Touch ID for unlocking and authentication.