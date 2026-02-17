POCO X8 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 8500 may debut in March: What to expect

POCO is reported to be gearing up to launch the much-anticipated POCO X8 Pro in India soon. According to a report by FoneArena, a new POCO phone carrying the model number 2511FPC34G recently surfaced in a Geekbench listing. According to the report, the said model is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM. It is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 5, which was launched in China on January 29 this year. The POCO X8 Pro series may launch in India in March. Mobile handset makeris reported to be gearing up to launch the much-anticipated POCO X8 Pro in India soon. According to a report by FoneArena, a new POCO phone carrying the model number 2511FPC34G recently surfaced in a Geekbench listing. According to the report, the said model is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM. It is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 5, which was launched in China on January 29 this year. The POCO X8 Pro series may launch in India in March.

POCO X8 Pro: What specifications and features are expected?

If it does turn out to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 5, then consumers can expect it to sport a 6.59-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz OLED display. Unlike the Redmi Turbo 5, which was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, the Geekbench listing suggests the POCO X8 Pro will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chip. The Redmi Turbo 5 runs Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3. It features a 50MP main camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It is powered by a 7,560mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. For durability, it is IP69K-rated for resistance against dust and water.