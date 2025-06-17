Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneering figure in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), has voiced deep concern over the looming threat of job displacement as AI systems become further embedded in professional workspaces.

Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Hinton—often dubbed the “Godfather of AI”—highlighted the risk that automation poses to white-collar employment. “For mundane intellectual labour, AI is just going to replace everybody,” he said.

Jobs at risk: paralegals to call centres

Hinton, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2024 for his contributions to machine learning, identified professions such as paralegals and call centre operators as especially vulnerable. “I’d be terrified if I had a job as a call centre operator,” he remarked, noting the rapid pace at which AI is transforming customer service roles.

He explained that AI’s scalability means fewer people will be needed for tasks once handled by large teams. “That means one person will do what used to be the work of 10 people,” Hinton said. ALSO READ: Over 2 million AI jobs in India with a 1 million talent gap: Bain & Company Safer bets in the age of AI: physical labour Suggesting where job security may lie, Hinton pointed to roles that require physical manipulation—areas where AI still lags behind. “It’s going to be a long time before it’s as good at physical manipulation. So, a good bet would be to be a plumber,” he advised.

He also noted that AI has started performing work typically assigned to recent graduates, raising concerns that new workforce entrants could be squeezed out. He questioned the assumption that automation will simply give rise to new kinds of jobs: “You’d have to be very skilled to have a job that it just couldn’t do.” ALSO READ: AI experts divided over Apple's research on large reasoning model accuracy AI’s social impact: beyond employment Hinton underscored widespread unemployment as one of the most urgent societal risks posed by AI. While universal basic income is frequently proposed as a solution, he expressed scepticism about whether it could preserve people’s sense of purpose. “It’s not just about money—it’s also about meaning,” he suggested.