Tech Wrap March 28: WhatsApp on iOS, OpenAI GPU melts, Google travel

WhatsApp has reportedly begun rolling out an update that enables it to function as the default calling and messaging app on iPhones. A report from 9To5Mac states that the latest WhatsApp version aligns with new iOS changes, allowing users to set default apps for various functions based on their preferences. With this update, users can select a contact or number to place a call or send a message via WhatsApp instead of using the built-in calling or messaging applications.

OpenAI has temporarily restricted image generation within ChatGPT due to an overwhelming increase in user demand. CEO Sam Altman shared this decision on X, stating that the surge in requests has put significant pressure on the company’s computing resources.

Google has introduced new AI-powered features using Gemini technology to enhance travel planning within Maps and Search. In a recent blog post, the company described a new capability in Google Maps that curates a list of locations based on screenshots saved on a user’s device. Additionally, Google is upgrading AI Overviews in Search with additional trip-planning tools.

Instagram is rolling out multiple updates to its mobile app, including a feature that reportedly allows users to fast-forward Reels at double speed. While new additions are being introduced, some features are being removed. Instagram Head Adam Mosseri confirmed that the platform is discontinuing the Content Note feature.

Google is aiming to enhance the in-car experience with Android Auto. While the platform is primarily used for navigation and playing music, it may soon support Android gaming. According to a report from 9To5Google, the tech giant has begun rolling out Android Auto version 14.1, which includes support for select Android games that can be played on car displays.

Polish game developer CD Projekt Red has reportedly confirmed that the next installment in The Witcher RPG series will not be available before 2027. A report from Gadgets 360 indicates that during its latest earnings call, the studio revealed it does not anticipate Witcher 4 launching by the end of next year.

Tencent, the Chinese gaming firm, is investing approximately 1.16 billion Euros (around 1.3 billion USD) to acquire a 25 percent stake in a Ubisoft subsidiary, according to The Verge. This spin-off entity will now oversee some of Ubisoft’s top-performing titles, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six. Tencent has valued the subsidiary at around 4 billion Euros (approximately 4.3 billion USD).

During the Nintendo Direct event streamed on March 27, the company unveiled a range of new games along with a mobile app for Android and iOS, named Nintendo Today. The event did not provide much information about the anticipated Switch 2 console, as further details are expected to be disclosed during an event on April 2.

PS Plus games lineup for April Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus monthly game lineup for April, which will be available to subscribers until May 5. The lineup for this month includes RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. All three titles will be accessible starting April 1.

Vivo X200 Ultra launching in April, X200s may tag along Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has confirmed its plans to expand the X200 series with an Ultra model. Speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 in China, the company announced that the Vivo X200 Ultra will debut next month. Vivo also showcased the phone’s packaging, which closely resembles that of the X200 Pro.

Fans of Studio Ghibli, the renowned Japanese animation studio behind films like Spirited Away, were excited this week as a new ChatGPT feature allowed them to transform internet memes or personal photos into a style resembling that of Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki. However, this trend has also raised ethical concerns regarding AI tools that are trained on copyrighted creative works, sparking debates about their impact on human artists. Miyazaki, 84, known for his hand-drawn animation style and imaginative storytelling, has previously expressed skepticism about AI’s involvement in animation.