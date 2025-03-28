Home / Technology / Tech News / Android Auto 14.1 update will let users play select games on car displays

Google
Google(Photo: Reuters)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
Google is planning to transform the user experience inside cars with Android Auto. While Android Auto is primarily used for playing songs and using GPS navigation, it could soon allow users to play Android games. According to a report by tech news website 9To5Google, the US technology company has now started releasing Android Auto version 14.1 to users, offering support for select Android games that will be playable on the car's display.
 
Google has begun rolling out game support with the latest Android Auto 14.1 update. Available through the Android Auto beta programme, this update allows certain installed games to appear on a car's display. 9To5Google reportedly tested this and found that Angry Birds 2 and Beach Buggy Racing were both accessible, but only when the vehicle was parked. The report noted that once the car is shifted out of park, the game automatically closes and becomes inaccessible within the app drawer and switcher.
 
According to the report, the games that are supported on Android Auto at present include:
 
Farm Heroes Saga
Candy Crush Soda Saga
Angry Birds 2

Beach Buggy Racing
 
Availability
 
Google is likely to expand the list of supported games over time, though it remains unclear how the feature will be rolled out to all users. Currently, game support is only available in the Android Auto 14.1 beta version.
 
While the stable release of 14.1 is expected in the coming weeks, there's a chance Google may keep this feature exclusive to beta versions for now. With Android Auto 14.0 having just launched in the stable track, more details about the rollout could be revealed soon.
First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

