What keeps some phones off Airtel Fast Lane despite 5G Standalone support

My friend and I were at a concert, both using Airtel postpaid connections with Fast Lane, the telecom operator's 5G network slicing service. When I tried to share my location with him on WhatsApp, it worked on my Vivo smartphone. On his Google Pixel 11, however, there was no connectivity.

We were on the same operator and had access to the same service, yet our phones behaved differently in the same setting. That prompted me to check whether the Pixel 11 was compatible with Airtel Fast Lane. The Airtel Thanks app confirmed that the service was available in the area and that the SIM was compatible, but flagged the phone as incompatible, saying it lacked the software required to unlock the service.

The result raised a question: if the Pixel 11 supports 5G Standalone (SA), why could it not access Airtel's network slicing service? To find out, I contacted Google support and looked into complaints from other smartphone users. I found similar reports involving Google Pixel, Motorola and Nothing devices, suggesting that the problem may extend beyond one phone or one concert. What is 5G network slicing? Network slicing allows telecom operators to create multiple virtual networks over the same physical 5G infrastructure. Each slice can be configured to meet the requirements of a particular service, such as enterprise applications, public safety communications or consumer connectivity.

For mobile users, network slicing can allow an operator to prioritise network resources for eligible connections. This can help maintain connectivity and performance when many people are using the network at the same time, such as at a concert, a stadium or a crowded public event. ALSO READ: CNAP Explained: A scam prevention tool or a caller ID system. What is it? The technology relies on a 5G Standalone network, which uses a 5G core rather than relying on a 4G core as part of a non-standalone setup. However, 5G SA support alone does not guarantee access to network slicing. The phone's modem and software must also support the configurations required to connect to the operator's network slice.

A smartphone may therefore connect to 5G for regular data services but remain unable to access an operator's priority connectivity service. Airtel's Fast Lane and the state of 5G slicing in India Airtel launched its consumer-focused 5G network slicing service in May 2026 under the name Priority Postpaid, later rebranding it as Fast Lane. The service is available as part of Airtel's postpaid plans and does not carry a separate charge for network slicing. According to Airtel, the service uses network slicing to offer enhanced connectivity and typical speeds that can be up to twice as fast for eligible users. The benefit is available in areas with 5G coverage, provided the subscriber uses a compatible 5G SA smartphone running the required software.

Airtel is currently the only Indian operator offering a consumer-facing mobile plan specifically marketed around 5G network slicing. Reliance Jio has developed network slicing capabilities for enterprise and other specialised applications. It has also deployed specialised connectivity for public safety use cases, including a reported mission-critical slice for Maharashtra Police during a large gathering in Pandharpur. However, it has not launched a comparable consumer mobile plan specifically offering priority connectivity through a dedicated slice. Vodafone Idea (Vi) has demonstrated network slicing over a 5G SA network in partnership with Nokia. However, the company has not launched a comparable consumer network slicing plan in India.

Why did the Pixel 11 fail Airtel's compatibility check The Airtel Thanks app gave me a specific reason for the failure, but not a precise explanation of what was missing. After confirming that the service was available in my area and that my SIM was compatible, it displayed the following message: “Your phone does not support the software required for unlocking faster speeds with the all-new Airtel Postpaid. Please contact your phone manufacturer for details.” The message pointed towards a software requirement rather than a problem with the availability of the service or my SIM. But it did not identify the missing software component or establish whether the responsibility lay with Google or Airtel.

Phone manufacturers provide carrier configuration files that help devices recognise and operate with the features and settings of specific telecom networks. These configurations can include operator-specific settings for 5G SA and the signalling required to access certain network services. Even when a phone's chipset and modem support 5G SA, the manufacturer may need to enable the relevant functionality through a software update. This update could be delivered as part of a regular system update, security patch or feature release. Airtel's own launch announcement confirms that its service requires compatible 5G SA hardware and the latest software. However, it does not specify which carrier configuration or software component is responsible when a device fails the compatibility check.

To understand what that meant for the Pixel 11, I contacted Google support. A support specialist told me that Google typically bundles updated carrier configuration files into monthly security patches or quarterly Pixel Feature Drops. I also asked when the problem would be fixed. The representative said there was no guaranteed timeline for future updates, adding that the engineering team regularly reviews feedback and carrier configurations. The response did not confirm whether a specific carrier configuration update was pending for the Pixel 11 or when support for Fast Lane would be enabled. I was therefore left without a confirmed fix or a date by which the phone might become compatible.

Airtel Thanks app’s device readiness check flags the phone as incompatible with Fast Lane (left), while Google support explains how carrier configuration files are updated (right) Pixel users are not alone I then looked through the Google Pixel Help Community to see whether other users had encountered the same problem. The complaints suggested that the issue was not limited to the Pixel 11. In May 2026, a Pixel 7 Pro user reported that Airtel's device-readiness check failed despite the phone supporting 5G SA. The user suspected a software or carrier configuration issue. In September, a Pixel 7 user reported the same problem, saying the phone was fully updated and regular 5G connectivity worked. The user asked Google to confirm whether an Airtel-specific carrier profile would be included in a future update.

These reports do not establish the technical cause of the compatibility failures. They do, however, show that users of multiple Pixel generations have raised similar concerns, with the problem persisting months after the first complaints. Motorola and Nothing users face similar issues The complaints extend beyond Pixel phones. I found similar reports on Motorola's support forum and the Nothing Community forum. In May, a Motorola Edge 50 Ultra user reported the compatibility problem on Motorola's support forum, saying the phone could not use Airtel's Priority Postpaid service despite supporting 5G SA. The user sought a response from Motorola's product and software teams after the Airtel app's device compatibility check failed.

A Motorola support representative responded that the company had raised the matter with Airtel and that both teams were reviewing the behaviour reported on the Edge 50 Ultra Indian variant. The issue has also surfaced on the Moto G85. Earlier this month, a user reported the same compatibility problem. Motorola support said the concern would be shared with Airtel for a review of the phone's compatibility and provisioning status. ALSO READ: Motorola bets on premium phones as memory costs push up prices in India Nothing users have reported similar difficulties on the Nothing Community forum. In July, a Nothing Phone 3a Lite user posted that Fast Lane could not be activated despite the phone supporting 5G. According to the post, Nothing Support said it was in discussions with Airtel to assess the feasibility of enabling the feature and determine an implementation approach.

The responses suggest that enabling Fast Lane on some phones may require coordination between Airtel and the handset manufacturers. However, the reports do not establish when the affected devices will receive support, or whether all the cases have the same technical cause. Who needs to fix the problem? My attempt to understand the Pixel 11's compatibility failure did not lead to a definitive answer about who needs to make the first move. The available evidence points to responsibilities on both sides. Airtel must configure its network and service provisioning to support eligible devices. Phone manufacturers must ensure that their software and carrier profiles support the relevant network features. The modem and device hardware must also meet the technical requirements.

Airtel's diagnostic message directs affected users to their phone manufacturers. Google's support response points to carrier configuration updates, while Motorola has said it raised the matter with Airtel. Nothing's reported discussions with Airtel also indicate that enabling the service can require coordination between the operator and handset maker. A software update may be necessary in some cases, but the available evidence does not establish that a missing carrier profile is responsible for every affected device. Airtel and the manufacturers would need to clarify whether each model is awaiting a software update, network provisioning or compatibility testing. For users, the distinction matters. A phone may support the underlying network technology but still be unable to use a service advertised by the operator. And when the compatibility check identifies a problem without explaining exactly what needs to change, it is difficult to know whether to wait for a phone update or seek answers from the network operator.

Will Jio and Vi require separate phone updates? The problem also raises a question about what might happen if other Indian operators introduce consumer-facing network slicing services. Would a phone that supports Airtel Fast Lane automatically work with a similar offering from Jio or Vi? Not necessarily. Phone manufacturers may need to support the relevant configurations for each operator, although that does not mean writing new software from scratch for every launch. The underlying network slicing framework can be supported by a phone's operating system and modem. Operator-specific settings, network identifiers, signalling requirements and certification can still differ. Manufacturers may need to incorporate and validate these configurations for each operator and distribute them through software updates or other supported provisioning mechanisms.