CNAP Explained: A scam prevention tool or a caller ID system. What is it?

India's telecom operators are scheduled to introduce Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) from November 1, 2026, displaying the caller's name alongside the phone number on incoming calls across 4G and newer mobile networks. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in an October 13 directive, has asked operators to implement the service across their service areas.

The system is intended to help mobile users identify callers whose numbers are not saved in their contacts. Unlike third-party caller identification apps such as Truecaller, CNAP will rely on information held by telecom operators and linked to subscribers' registration records.

How will CNAP identify an incoming caller

CNAP is a telecom network service that enables a recipient's phone to display the caller's registered name along with the incoming number. The name will come from the telecom operator's subscriber records, rather than a database built from users' contact lists.

When a person makes a call, the originating network has access to the subscriber information associated with the number. The CNAP mechanism allows the relevant name information to be made available to the receiving network, which can then present it on the recipient's phone.

The process is designed to work through telecom networks, rather than requiring callers and recipients to install the same application. The display of a name will depend on the network supporting the service and the applicable implementation arrangements.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended introducing CNAP in February 2024. Its recommendations examined how caller-name presentation could be implemented in India's telecom networks, including whether it should be activated by default and how subscriber consent should be handled. The DoT subsequently referred the recommendations back to TRAI for further consideration in September 2025, with TRAI publishing its response on October 28, 2025.

The November 1 rollout deadline follows the DoT's October 13, 2026, directive to telecom operators, which sets out the implementation requirements for CNAP.

What happens if the number is not saved in contacts

If an incoming number is already saved in the recipient's phone, the name stored in the contact list will take priority over the CNAP name. For numbers that are not saved, the recipient will see the name associated with the caller's telecom account, alongside the number.

The name shown will depend on the information available to the operator. If a subscriber's registration records contain an old name or an incorrect spelling, the display may not match the name by which the person is known.

The DoT's reported directive also requires operators to maintain a database linking subscriber names with their numbers. The receiving operator can query the relevant database when a call arrives. Under the prescribed security approach, the name obtained through the query should not be retained after the call ends.

How is CNAP different from existing spam detection tools

The main difference between CNAP and third-party caller identification services is the source of caller information. CNAP retrieves the caller's name from telecom operator records linked to the mobile number. Services such as Truecaller and Google's Phone app use their own caller identification databases and other signals to identify numbers, display business names and flag suspected spam.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), in its February 2024 recommendations, noted that existing smartphone tools and third-party apps generally rely on crowdsourced information for caller identification, which may not always be reliable. CNAP is intended to display the name recorded in the calling subscriber's telecom records instead.

For example, if an unsaved number calls, CNAP is expected to display the name associated with that number in the originating operator's subscriber database. Truecaller may display a different name based on their databases and the information available to them. These differences could arise from outdated records, user-submitted labels or business identification data.

Google's Phone app has a separate Caller ID and spam protection feature. It can identify businesses outside a user's contacts and warn when an incoming call is suspected to be spam. Google says it uses reports from users and other signals to make these assessments. The feature is therefore intended to help identify potential spam, rather than serve as a substitute for the subscriber name provided through CNAP.

Telecom operators also have their own spam detection systems. Airtel, for instance, launched a network-based, AI-powered spam detection service in September 2024. It analyses factors such as calling patterns, call frequency and duration to flag suspected spam calls. The system works at the network level and does not require users to install a separate app.

CNAP and these existing services address different aspects of caller identification. CNAP provides the name associated with a subscriber's telecom records, while spam detection tools assess whether a call may be unwanted or suspicious. A caller's registered name alone cannot establish whether the call is legitimate, and a spam warning does not necessarily identify the person making it.

The services could therefore continue to operate alongside each other. CNAP will provide an additional source of caller information, while apps and operator-level systems can offer spam warnings and other identification features.

What happens when an international number calls

Under the DoT directive, an incoming international call will display the words "International Call" instead of a caller's name. This is different from domestic calls, for which the name associated with the telecom operator's records is intended to appear.

The rule means users should not expect CNAP to identify every overseas caller by name. It also does not mean that every international call is fraudulent. Calls from overseas family members, businesses, service providers and other legitimate callers may receive the same generic label.

The directive's scope covers wireless networks using 4G and newer technologies. The DoT is to consider 2G, 3G and landline networks separately, according to The Indian Express.

Will business names appear instead of individual names

As per the directive, eligible business and bulk connections may use a preferred name instead of the subscriber name held in the operator's records.

However, the name must be supported by recognised registration documents. As per a report by The Indian Express, businesses may use a trademark registered with the Trade Marks Registry or a trade name registered on the GST portal. Telecom operators will have to verify the name against original documents before displaying it.

This provision could help businesses whose registered legal names differ from the names customers recognise. For example, a customer may know a company by its trade name, while its telecom connection is registered under a different legal entity.

Can users hide their names from CNAP

Subscribers who have opted for Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR), a service that restricts the presentation of caller identity, will not have their names displayed under the reported directive.

CLIR is distinct from a situation in which the recipient has not saved the caller's number. In the latter case, the network is expected to provide the registered name. With CLIR, the subscriber has chosen to restrict the presentation of their identity.

The DoT's instructions also require operators to adopt a security-by-design approach. The name retrieved during a call should not be retained after the call ends. This requirement is intended to limit the storage of caller-name information as part of the CNAP process.

However, the exact implementation of privacy controls, including how subscribers can manage their preferences and how complaints will be handled, will matter to users. Operators are also required to establish a time-bound grievance redressal mechanism for CNAP-related complaints.

Can CNAP display the wrong name or be fooled by spoofing

CNAP will rely on the association between a telephone number and the name held in telecom records. That creates a limitation: the name may be accurate according to the operator's database without necessarily identifying the person speaking on the call.

There are several possible reasons for a mismatch. A subscriber's records may contain outdated details, a person's commonly used name may differ from the registered name, or a business may be known by a name different from its legal registration. Such cases could lead to confusion even when the underlying number is genuine.

Caller ID spoofing presents a separate risk. In spoofing, a caller manipulates the number displayed to the recipient to make a call appear to come from another number. If a spoofed number passes through the network and CNAP retrieves the name associated with that number, the display could show the registered subscriber's name rather than the actual caller's identity.

CNAP should therefore not be treated as proof that a call originates from the person or organisation displayed on the screen. Its ability to identify a number's registered subscriber is different from verifying who is making the call.

This is particularly relevant to fraud attempts involving banks, financial institutions and government agencies. A caller could use a familiar name to build trust, then ask for an OTP, banking details or a payment. The displayed name alone cannot establish that the request is genuine.

The system may help recipients make better-informed decisions about answering calls, but its impact on fraud will depend on the accuracy of subscriber records, the handling of spoofed calls and users' awareness of what a displayed name can establish.