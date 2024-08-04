Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Algo Rhythm: Space technology startups soar high, says Tracxn report

Algo Rhythm: Space technology startups soar high, says Tracxn report

In 2024, space tech startups have raised $10.8 million yet

India has more than 100 space technology startups and most were founded in the past five years. It owns 55 active space assets that include communication, meteorological and Earth observation satellites. According to a report by Tracxn, a market inte
Representative Picture
Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 9:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India has more than 100 space technology startups and most were founded in the past five years. It owns 55 active space assets that include communication, meteorological and Earth observation satellites. According to a report by Tracxn, a market intelligence platform, 2023 was the highest-funded year for such firms. They overall got $126 million, a 7 per cent rise from the $118 million raised in 2022 and an increase of 235 per cent compared to $37.6 million in 2021. In 2024, space tech startups have raised $10.8 million yet.


Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Most chatbots inherently left-leaning but with ability to learn bias: Study

Amazon's shares slide after AI spending plans disappoints investors

Google parent Alphabet reduced stake in Crowdstrike before July outage

Apple updates App Store guidelines to allow PC game emulators on iPhones

Google Chrome to get AI features, including Lens integration: Details here

Topics :Technologyspace technologySpace startupSpace mining

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story