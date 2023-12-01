All four iPhone 16 models to feature solid-state Action Button: Report

All four iPhone 16 models — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max — will all feature the Action button, according to a report by 9To5Mac. It is expected that the Action Button that replaced the physical mute switch from the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max this year will debut on the vanilla iPhone models next year.

In addition to this, the report stated that Apple is planning to transition the action button to a solid-state button. For the uninitiated, solid-state buttons are capacitive buttons backed by haptic feedback for a mechanical button-like clicking experience.

The report also mentioned that the new capacitive Action Button will purportedly be able to detect “changes in pressure” using a new force sensor.

The Action button offers more customisation options than the classic mute switch and comes with preset functions, including silent mode, focus mode, camera with support for various modes, torch, voice memo, magnifier and accessibility features. Additionally, the Action button can be configured alongside Apple Shortcuts to offer more personalisation options to the user.

In its current state, the action button employs a press-and-hold gesture, accompanied by haptic feedback and visual cues in the Dynamic Island to confirm actions.

Earlier, MacRumors reported that the iPhone 16 would likely feature an additional button. Apple has reportedly named it “Capture Button” internally. Its functionality remains unclear at the moment, but the button is expected to be located below the power button and will likely be capacitive in nature.

According to the report, Apple would move the mmWave antenna responsible for operating 5G frequency waves at short distances to the left side of the smartphone, freeing up space for an additional button on the right side.