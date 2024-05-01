Amazon, Flipkart sale kicks off from May 2: Know deals, offers, and more

Amazon India and Flipkart are set to kick off sales from May 2 in which both the e-commerce platforms will offer deals, discounts, and bank offers on a range of products, including smartphones. Flipkart has kicked off early bird offers a day in advance, but reserved key deals for May 2 onwards. Amazon India, on the other hand, is set to kick off sale offers for its paid “Prime” members from 12 am to 12 pm on May 2. The sale offers on Amazon India will be available for all from 12 pm onwards on May 2.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Details

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On smartphones, Amazon India will offer a 10 per cent instant discount on credit cards and debit cards from ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard. It will also offer a 10 per cent discount on equated monthly instalment transactions from these banks. To new members, Amazon India will offer up to 20 per cent cashback on their first order. This offer is applicable through coupon, which is currently available on the e-commerce platform to collect. Further, Amazon will offer up to three-month no-interest EMI on select smartphones.

As for the deals, the Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB storage and A15 bionic chip will be available at Rs 47,499, inclusive of bank offers. Other offers include the OnePlus Nord CE4 at Rs 22,999; Xiaomi Redmi 13C at Rs 9,499; POCO M6 at Rs 8,299; Galaxy M55 at Rs 24,999; and Galaxy A35 at Rs 27,999. Note, that these prices are inclusive of bank offers that are detailed above.

Flipkart Big Saving Days: Details

Flipkart will offer a 10 per cent instant discount to SBI credit card customers. This is applicable to EMI transactions as well. It will offer five per cent cashback on Axis Bank credit cards and Flipkart UPI payment options. Like Amazon India, Flipkart will offer no-cost EMI and pay-later options on select smartphones.

According to the offer detail page on Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) will be available from May 2 at a discounted price of Rs 59,999. Other notable deals include Motorola Edge 50 Pro at Rs 27,999; Redmi Note 13 Pro at Rs 21,999, OPPO Find N3 Flip at Rs 49,999, and Realme P1 Pro at Rs 19,999. Note, these are net effective prices inclusive of all deals and offers from Flipkart.