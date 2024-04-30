Home / Technology / Tech News / Mother's Day: Apple offers up to 24-month no-cost EMI on all iPhone models

Mother's Day: Apple offers up to 24-month no-cost EMI on all iPhone models

Apart from iPhones, Apple is offering up to 24-month no-interest EMI on iPads, MacBooks, and Watches. The no-cost EMI is applicable on select bank credit and debit cards

Image: Apple
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Apple India has announced up to 24-month no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) on all iPhone models from select banks. The no-cost EMI is also available on iPads, MacBooks, and Watches. The offer is available on credit cards from leading banks, including American Express, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Citibank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and J&K Bank. On debit cards, no-cost EMI is available from HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The no-cost EMI offer from Apple is valid until June 26. Besides the 24-month option, Apple is offering no-cost EMI for three months, six months, nine months, 12 months, and 18 months.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a representative example shared by Apple, purchasing the iPhone 15 model with 128GB on-board storage, the price Rs 79,900 is to be paid over 6 months as six monthly payments of Rs 13,317. Similarly, for a 24-month tenure, the total cost is to be paid over 24 months as 24 monthly payments of Rs 3,329.

Apart from the iPhones, the 24-month no-cost EMI is available on other Apple products such as iPads, M3 and M2 chip-powered MacBook models, and Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra and Watch SE.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB): Rs 1,59,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB): Rs 1,79,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB): Rs 1,99,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro (128GB): Rs 1,34,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro (256GB): Rs 1,44,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro (512GB): Rs 1,64,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro (1TB): Rs 1,84,900

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Price

  • iPhone 15 Plus (128GB): Rs 89,900
  • iPhone 15 Plus (256GB): Rs 99,900
  • iPhone 15 Plus (512GB): Rs 1,19,900
  • iPhone 15 (128GB): Rs 79,900
  • iPhone 15 (256GB) : Rs 89,900
  • iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Price

  • iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): Rs 79,900
  • iPhone 14 Plus (256GB): Rs 89,900
  • iPhone 14 Plus (512GB): Rs 1,09,900
  • iPhone 14 (128GB): Rs 69,900
  • iPhone 14 (256GB): Rs 79,900
  • iPhone 14 (512GB): Rs 99,900

iPhone 13: Price

  • iPhone 13 (128GB): Rs 59,900
  • iPhone 13 (256GB): Rs 69,900
  • iPhone 13 (512GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone SE: Price

  • iPhone SE (64GB): Rs 49,900
  • iPhone SE (128GB): Rs 54,900
  • iPhone SE (256GB): Rs 64,900

Also Read

Next-gen iPad Pro, iPad Air to debut in March as Apple plans lineup upgrade

Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales announces offers on iPhones, MacBooks and more

Apple may not hold rumoured new iPad Air and iPad Pro launch on March 26

Apple to launch iPad Pro, Air in May; working on foldable models for future

Apple likely to bring new iPad and MacBook models by April: Details here

Google last year rejected 2.28 mn apps for violating Play Store policies

Xiaomi announces price cuts and bank offers on Redmi Note 13 5G series

POCO announces e-commerce sale exclusive discounts on smartphones: Details

Now, OpenAI's ChatGPT remembers details to offer personalised experience

Amazfit Balance smartwatch gets AI features with ZeppOS 3.5 update in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple iPhoneApple iPhone prices

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story