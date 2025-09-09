Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon Music's AI playlist 'Weekly Vibe' can help discover new tracks

Amazon Music's AI playlist 'Weekly Vibe' can help discover new tracks

Amazon Music has reportedly launched Weekly Vibe, an AI-powered playlist that refreshes every Monday with personalised tracks, in the US. Its rollout in India remains uncertain

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Sep 09 2025
Amazon Music has reportedly rolled out a new AI-driven feature called Weekly Vibe that refreshes user playlists every Monday with personalised tracks based on recent listening habits. According to a report by TechCrunch, this feature is now available across all subscription tiers in the US on iOS and Android. According to the report, the feature has been designed to solve a common problem for music streamers: getting bored with hearing the same songs on repeat.
 
At the moment, there is no certainty whether or when the feature will be rolled out to India. However, there is a possibility that it might happen soon. 

How to find Weekly Vibe playlist

According to TechCrunch, to access Weekly Vibe users need to follow the steps below:
  • Open the Amazon Music app.
  • Head to the “Library” tab at the bottom of the screen.
  • Under “Made for You,” you’ll find the fresh playlist curated for the week, complete with a new title, description, and selection of tracks.
Each week’s playlist is reportedly built around a different theme or genre—ranging from hip-hop sets to pop anthems—and can be shared with friends, posted on social media, or saved for future listening.
 
By combining algorithmic suggestions with user history, the feature not only keeps playlists fresh but also nudges listeners toward new artists and genres. 
  Amazon Music has been developing AI-driven features to compete with Spotify, which introduced its AI DJ in 2023. Since then, Amazon has rolled out tools like the Maestro playlist generator, which lets users create playlists using prompts such as moods, phrases, or even emojis. It also added Explore, an AI feature designed to help users dive deeper into their favourite artists while recommending similar ones.
 
With Spotify, Apple Music, and now Amazon competing on AI-driven discovery, the streaming wars are increasingly being shaped by how well these platforms predict and adapt to individual tastes.

Amazon Music streaming apps Spotify

Sep 09 2025

