iPhone 17 series launch: Where to watch Apple's 'Awe dropping' event live

Apple is set to host its ‘Awe dropping’ event today, September 9, where the company is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, the next-generation Apple Watch lineup, AirPods Pro 3, and other hardware updates. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California, US.

The iPhone 17 launch event will begin at 10AM PT (10:30PM IST) and will be livestreamed on Apple’s website, Apple TV platform, and the company’s official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can watch the event live through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Apple Awe dropping: iPhone 17 series launch event details

Date: September 9, 2025

Time: 10am PT (10:30 PM IST)

Venue: Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California

Livestream: Apple website, Apple TV, YouTube

Apple Awe dropping: What to expect from iPhone 17 series launch event

iPhone 17 series:

Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup is expected to comprise four models, but with a change in strategy. Instead of the Plus variant, Apple is likely to introduce a new ultra-thin model called iPhone 17 Air. Alongside this, all models are anticipated to bring significant hardware and design upgrades.

iPhone 17: The standard edition may see one of its biggest updates in recent years. Expected features include a ProMotion LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate, a redesigned front-facing camera system, and Apple’s new A19 processor.

The standard edition may see one of its biggest updates in recent years. Expected features include a ProMotion LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate, a redesigned front-facing camera system, and Apple’s new A19 processor. iPhone 17 Air: Expected to be the thinnest iPhone to date at just 5.5mm, this variant could feature a single 48MP rear camera, a smaller 2,800mAh battery, eSIM-only support, and the A19 chip.

Expected to be the thinnest iPhone to date at just 5.5mm, this variant could feature a single 48MP rear camera, a smaller 2,800mAh battery, eSIM-only support, and the A19 chip. iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: The premium models are tipped to feature a hybrid aluminium–glass frame with a redesigned rear camera bar. Camera upgrades may include a 48MP telephoto lens and a new front camera. Other improvements could bring larger batteries, reverse wireless charging, and Apple’s A19 Pro chip. ALSO READ: Apple event may lack sparkle, but rumored iPhone Air could drive upgrades

Apple Watches: Apple is also expected to launch three new smartwatches during the ‘Awe dropping’ event. Apple Watch Series 11: Likely to add blood pressure monitoring (for alerts rather than full measurements), a sleep score feature, support for 5G RedCap connectivity, and the new S11 chip.

Likely to add blood pressure monitoring (for alerts rather than full measurements), a sleep score feature, support for 5G RedCap connectivity, and the new S11 chip. Apple Watch Ultra 3: May bring satellite-based emergency messaging and blood pressure tracking. Design changes could include a slimmer frame, larger display with an anti-reflective layer, and the S11 processor.

May bring satellite-based emergency messaging and blood pressure tracking. Design changes could include a slimmer frame, larger display with an anti-reflective layer, and the S11 processor. Apple Watch SE 3: Expected to adopt the Series 8 design, with larger 41mm and 45mm display options. It may run on an S9 or S10 chip, and Apple could use rigid plastic casing to reduce costs. AirPods Pro 3: Apple’s third-generation AirPods Pro are also expected to be announced at the event. Powered by the new H3 chip, they may introduce new health and usability features, including in-ear heart rate monitoring, similar to the Powerbeats Pro 2.

Earlier reports suggested that AirPods Pro 3 could incorporate infrared (IR) sensors to support gesture-based controls and improve spatial audio precision. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently noted that the IR camera-equipped version is now expected in 2026. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 series may launch at a starting price of Rs 86,000: Report Additional improvements may include deeper Find My integration enabled by a UWB chip, as well as a redesigned, slimmer charging case with a capacitive pairing button. Apple Home Devices: Apple could also update its smart home products during the event, including the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini.