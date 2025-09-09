iPhone 17 series launch: Where to watch Apple's 'Awe dropping' event live

Apple Awe dropping: iPhone 17 series launch event details
- Date: September 9, 2025
- Time: 10am PT (10:30 PM IST)
- Venue: Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California
- Livestream: Apple website, Apple TV, YouTube
Apple Awe dropping: What to expect from iPhone 17 series launch event
iPhone 17 series:
- iPhone 17: The standard edition may see one of its biggest updates in recent years. Expected features include a ProMotion LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate, a redesigned front-facing camera system, and Apple’s new A19 processor.
- iPhone 17 Air: Expected to be the thinnest iPhone to date at just 5.5mm, this variant could feature a single 48MP rear camera, a smaller 2,800mAh battery, eSIM-only support, and the A19 chip.
- iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: The premium models are tipped to feature a hybrid aluminium–glass frame with a redesigned rear camera bar. Camera upgrades may include a 48MP telephoto lens and a new front camera. Other improvements could bring larger batteries, reverse wireless charging, and Apple’s A19 Pro chip.
Apple Watches:
- Apple Watch Series 11: Likely to add blood pressure monitoring (for alerts rather than full measurements), a sleep score feature, support for 5G RedCap connectivity, and the new S11 chip.
- Apple Watch Ultra 3: May bring satellite-based emergency messaging and blood pressure tracking. Design changes could include a slimmer frame, larger display with an anti-reflective layer, and the S11 processor.
- Apple Watch SE 3: Expected to adopt the Series 8 design, with larger 41mm and 45mm display options. It may run on an S9 or S10 chip, and Apple could use rigid plastic casing to reduce costs.
AirPods Pro 3:
Apple Home Devices:
- Apple TV 4K: The next model may be powered by the A18 or A17 Pro processor, enabling support for Apple Intelligence features. It could also integrate Apple’s custom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 7 compatibility.
- HomePod Mini 2: Expected to run on a newer S-series chip (S9 or S10), allowing it to manage some AI-based tasks. It may also include Apple’s own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip and support Wi-Fi 7.
AirTag 2:
- A new Ultra Wideband chip for better connectivity
- Extended range with Precision Finding
- Enhanced anti-stalking features
Apple Awe dropping event: Livestream
