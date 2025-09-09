Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google's Gemini AI can now analyse your audio files: All you need to know

Google's Gemini AI can now analyse your audio files: All you need to know

Google's Gemini app now lets Android, iOS, and web users upload audio files for AI to do a comprehensive analysis, opening new use cases like transcribing interviews, lectures, and voice memos

Gemini

Gemini

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gemini can now analyse your audio files. Google has enabled the option across platforms, including Android, iOS and web, for users to upload audio files for analysis on the Gemini app. The vice president of Google Labs and Gemini, Josh Woodward, announced this development on X (formerly Twitter). As per a Google support page, free-tier users can upload up to 10 minutes of audio and have five daily prompts.
 
This opens Google Gemini AI to new use cases – think transcribing interviews, analysing voice memos, or converting lecture audio into searchable AI dialogue. It lifts the app beyond typed or spoken prompts, offering multimodal input.
 
 
Along with this, Google has added support for five languages, including Hindi, to Search’s AI mode. Furthermore, as per Woodward’s reply to a comment on this post revealed that now Google is working to build an Auto mode in Gemini so that users won’t have to manually switch Gemini Flash and Pro mode. 

Also Read

Nothing Ear 3

Nothing Ear 3 launch on Sept 18: KEF tuning and transparent design expected

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Glenmark Pharma shares rise as arm receives an upfront payment of $700 mn

Rajasthan police constable admit card 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Hall ticket released at website

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty above 24,800; IT index up 2%, Infosys 4%

Vice president election

LIVE news updates: Voting begins for vice-presidential election; PM Modi casts first vote

Limit for uploading audio files in Gemini

Free-tier users can upload up to 10 minutes of audio and have five daily prompts. Those subscribed to Gemini AI Pro or AI Ultra can use uploads up to three hours, across up to 10 files, even packaged within a single ZIP archive.

Expanding multilingual reach in Google Search

 
Also on Monday, Google enhanced its Search AI Mode by adding support for five new languages: Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese. Powered by Gemini 2.5 technology, this expansion allows more users globally to ask complex questions in their native tongues while using Search’s AI-driven tools to explore content. 

NotebookLM gets smarter

Furthermore, Google’s NotebookLM – a Gemini-powered research assistant – has gained the ability to generate structured reports such as blog posts, study guides, quizzes, and flashcards, all from uploaded documents or media. These are now available in over 80 languages. Users can select the desired style and tweak tone or format, with full rollout expected by end of week, according to a comment shared on X.
 
While audio upload is entirely new to the Gemini app, NotebookLM had already offered audio input, maintaining its positioning as a deep-dive research assistant rather than a conversational interface.

More From This Section

Apple Awe dropping event on September 9: iPhone 17 series expected

iPhone 17 series launch: Where to watch Apple's 'Awe dropping' event live

Apple, Apple store

Apple event may lack sparkle, but rumored iPhone Air could drive upgrades

Apple Awe dropping event on September 9: iPhone 17 series expected

Apple event on September 9: iPhone 17 series and six more products expected

Tech Wrap September 8

Tech Wrap Sept 8: Apple Awe dropping, Samsung Galaxy S24, Skullcandy INK'D

OnePlus DetailMax Engine

OnePlus and Hasselblad part ways: What it means for its next flagship phone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickAirfloa Rail Technology IPOUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon