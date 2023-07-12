Amazon Prime Day: Check offers and deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices

Amazon India is hosting a two-day Prime Day sale starting on July 15 in which the e-commerce platform is offering deals and combo offers on its range of devices, including Echo smart speakers, Fire TV streaming devices, and Kindle readers. These devices will be available with up to 55 per cent off, announced Amazon India. Below are the details:

Amazon Fire TV

Fire TV is Amazon line of streaming devices based on its Android-based Fire TV operating system platform. In the Prime Day sale, the Fire TV Stick will be available at a starting price of Rs 2,199. The top-end stick in the line with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, named Fire TV Stick 4K Max, will be available at Rs 3,499. The entry-level model, called Fire TV Stick Lite, will be available at Rs 1,799.

Amazon Echo smart speakers

The Echo line of smart speakers will be available at a discounted price and in combo offers. In the Prime Day sale, the Alexa Smart Home combo will be available at Rs 2,099. It will include the Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker and Wipro 9W smart bulb. Similar combo but with Echo Dot 4th Gen speaker instead of 3rd Gen and 12W Wipro smart bulb combo will be available at Rs 4,649. The Echo Dot 3rd Gen, 4th Gen, and 5th Gen will be available at Rs 1,949, Rs 2,249, and Rs 5,499, respectively. The Dolby Audio-powered Echo 4th Gen, together with Wipro 9W, will be available at Rs 7,149. The Echo Studio with Dolby Atmos sound will be available in combo deal with Wipro 9W smart bulb at Rs 18,149.

Amazon Kindle

The Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE (10th Gen) with 6-inch display, 32GB storage, waterproof, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE will be available at Rs 7,999. The Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) will be available at Rs 10,999 onwards.