Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon to distribute its original movies, TV shows on other sites

Amazon to distribute its original movies, TV shows on other sites

Amazon's move follows the company's $8.5 billion acquisition last year of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. film studio, home of James Bond and other franchises

Bloomberg
Amazon to distribute its original movies, TV shows on other sites

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Christopher Palmeri

Amazon.com Inc. is launching a new unit to distribute its movies and TV shows to other media outlets besides its Prime Video streaming service.
 
Amazon MGM Studios Distribution will make the programming available to rent or buy on other services and on airplanes. It will also license the shows to foreign TV networks.
The unit will tap the company’s library of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes, including originals produced by its Amazon Studios division, such as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the company said in a release Monday. The originals will be offered on other outlets after their initial run on Prime Video.

After a number of years of reserving their programming for their own streaming services, entertainment giants like Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. have been licensing more of their content to third parties as a way of generating additional revenue. 
Amazon’s move follows the company’s $8.5 billion acquisition last year of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. film studio, home of James Bond and other franchises.

Amazon is committing as much as $1 billion for films which will be released in theaters, further evidence that new media companies are embracing traditional Hollywood distribution models.

Also Read

What makes India's top OTT stories click?

2023: Box office set to cash in on Khans, southern giants, Hollywood

Hollywood writers go on strike for better pay amid Guild, studios deadlock

TMS Ep309: Tax Rationalisation, OTT Content, Equity Market, Population

TV broadcasters not buying big movies amid a drop in viewership: Report

Google partners Samsung to fix Android's background app limitations

WhatsApp working on new 'channels lists' feature on Apple iOS: Report

New Android malware discovered that steals your passwords, 2FA codes

These jobs most likely to be lost and created because of AI: Report

Receiving dubious calls, messages on WhatsApp? Here's what you should know

Topics :AmazonOTTstreaming services

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story