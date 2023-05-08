Amazon to distribute its original movies, TV shows on other sites

Amazon.com Inc. is launching a new unit to distribute its movies and TV shows to other media outlets besides its Prime Video streaming service.

The unit will tap the company’s library of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes, including originals produced by its Amazon Studios division, such as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the company said in a release Monday. The originals will be offered on other outlets after their initial run on Prime Video.

Amazon MGM Studios Distribution will make the programming available to rent or buy on other services and on airplanes. It will also license the shows to foreign TV networks.