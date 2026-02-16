'Don't chase tech, solve real problems': Bhashini CEO at AI Impact Summit

Amitabh Nag, CEO of the Digital India Bhashini Division (DIBD), said on Monday that in the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence (AI), it is important to stay flexible, build responsibly, and focus on real impact for people.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Nag said, "AI has a shelf life of six months. You can keep talking about better today and better tomorrow, but it is about six months, right? Because in six months, somebody else will have the data or build the things which are much better than this."

Nag said the rapid pace of innovation means technologies quickly become outdated.

'Solve real problems' Speaking during a session titled 'Redesigning the AI Economy: Ethical Data Pipelines at National Scale', Nag stressed that the goal should not be to keep chasing the latest technology. "Your objective is not to actually chase that (latest tech). Your objective is how to satisfy the customer for whom the use case has been developed. So there is a back-end technology, and there is an improvement which is required in the back-end technology. But chasing that is not going to help us," he said. He added that building strong communities around AI development can help create a self-sustaining marketplace over time.

Nag said if communities are encouraged to participate, it could "unleash over a period of time, a marketplace or economy which is actually going to be self-sustaining in terms of what AI can do". Building ethical and community-driven AI The session focused on how community participation can reshape the AI economy. It explored the idea of ethical data systems where even marginalised groups take part in creating and evaluating data and AI models. The discussion also highlighted fair pay, skill development, and the use of local knowledge to improve AI systems. It was aimed at embedding inclusion, representation and shared benefits into public AI infrastructure, and building a people-centred AI model that can guide national policy and support the global majority.