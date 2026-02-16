NPCI offers wallet service to foreign visitors at AI Impact Summit

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday said that 'UPI One World' wallet services will be available for international visitors attending the ongoing five-day India AI Impact Summit.

Through this pilot initiative, inbound foreign travellers will be able to make secure and real-time Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI payments during their visit to India.

Visitors can use the wallet service without an Indian mobile number or bank account.

"The 'UPI One World' wallet is available through authorised PPI issuers at New Delhi International Airport and at the NPCI Pavilion (Hall 14, Stall number 14.16) in Bharat Mandapam," NPCI said in a statement.