Android 17 widgets vs Nothing Essential apps: What are the key differences

Android 17 is introducing a new way to personalise the home screen with AI-generated widgets, but the idea itself is not entirely new. Brands like Nothing have already experimented with similar concepts through their “Essential Apps” platform. However, Google’s implementation appears to go further, both in terms of capability and system-level integration.

The feature, called “Create My Widget,” is part of the broader Gemini Intelligence layer that Google previewed at The Android Show. It allows users to generate custom widgets using natural language prompts, similar to how Nothing’s Essential Apps Builder works. But the similarities largely end at the surface level.

Android 17 custom widgets: What’s new With Android 17, users can describe the kind of widget they want, and the system builds it automatically. For example, a user could ask for a widget that shows weekly meal prep ideas or one that only displays specific weather conditions like wind speed and rain. These widgets are not static. They are designed to be functional tools that can pull data from multiple sources and update dynamically. More importantly, they are part of a broader generative UI approach, where the interface itself adapts based on user intent. ALSO READ: Google previews Android 17 features ahead of I/O: Check what's coming

As demonstrated during the event, these widgets are also not limited to phones. The same widget can sync across devices, including Wear OS watches and Android Auto, ensuring that the same information is accessible across different screens. This cross-device behaviour is a key part of how Google is positioning Gemini Intelligence as a system-level layer that works across the entire Android ecosystem. How Nothing’s Essential Apps approach works As I noted in my review of the Nothing Phone 4a series, some of these widgets are practical, while others are more experimental or novelty-driven. Users can also browse and install widgets created by others, which adds a community-driven aspect to the platform. Nothing’s implementation, introduced earlier through its Playground platform, takes a similar starting point but operates within a narrower scope. Users can create small apps or widgets by describing them in natural language, and these appear on the home screen like standard widgets. In practice, these are lightweight, task-specific tools — things like sticky notes, countdown timers, or simple informational widgets.">/div>

However, these Essential Apps currently work within a limited framework. They rely on a restricted set of permissions such as calendar access, location, and contacts, and are confined to the smartphone itself. The key difference: System-level vs app-level The biggest difference between the two approaches is where they sit in the system. Nothing’s Essential Apps function more like user-generated mini apps. They are built within a controlled environment, with limited access to system data and no deep integration across devices or services. ALSO READ: Gemini Intelligence may push apps into Android's background: Explained Android 17’s widgets, on the other hand, are being built as part of the operating system itself. Because they are powered by Gemini, they can potentially pull information from multiple apps, combine different data sources, and act as a unified interface for tasks.

This also means they are not restricted to predefined templates or limited permissions in the same way. Instead of just creating a widget for a single function, users can effectively combine multiple use cases into one interface. Beyond widgets Google’s approach also ties into a broader shift in how Android is evolving. As highlighted during the event, the company is moving Android from being an “operating system” to what it calls an “intelligence system,” where tasks are handled across apps and even the web. In that context, custom widgets are less about visual customisation and more about reducing the need to open apps altogether. A single widget could act as a dashboard for multiple tasks, powered by real-time data and AI-driven updates.