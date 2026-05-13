Google previews Android 17 features ahead of I/O: Check what's coming

At The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026 on May 12, Google announced a range of new features coming to Android 17. The company said it is evolving Android from a traditional operating system into an AI-driven “intelligence system” powered by Gemini, designed to understand context, anticipate user needs, and assist with tasks across apps and devices.

Android 17 brings Gemini AI deeper into the platform alongside several practical upgrades, including smarter cross-device sharing, AI-powered automation tools, creator-focused features, redesigned Android Auto experiences, improved privacy protections, and new digital wellbeing tools like Pause Point. Here’s a look at everything Google announced.

Gemini Intelligence

The centrepiece of Android 17 is Gemini Intelligence , which, according to Google, is a suite of proactive AI features that combine premium hardware with innovative software. It will roll out first on the latest Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones this summer, expanding to watches, cars, glasses, and laptops later in 2026.

Multi-step App Automation: Gemini can now navigate across users’ apps to handle complex, multi-step tasks on users’ behalf. Users can ask Gemini to do things like book a fitness class, find information from Gmail, add items to a shopping cart, or search for travel options using the camera. Gemini can continue working in the background and send updates as tasks progress, but final approvals and confirmations still remain with the user.

Intelligent Autofill: Google is improving Autofill on Android 17 with Gemini-powered intelligence that can automatically complete more complicated forms using information from connected apps. The feature is optional and can be turned on or off in settings, giving users control over how their data is used.

Rambler: Google is introducing a new Gemini-powered feature in Gboard called Rambler that can turn casual speech into cleaner, more polished text. The tool removes pauses, filler words, and repeated phrases while keeping the original tone and meaning intact. It can also understand multilingual conversations, including mixed-language speech such as Hindi and English used in the same sentence. Google said that the audio is processed in real time and is not stored.

Create My Widget: Google is adding a new feature called Create My Widget that lets users build personalised widgets using simple text prompts. Users can describe the kind of information they want, such as meal prep ideas, weather details, or fitness updates — and Gemini will automatically create a functional widget that can be added and resized on the Android home screen, Wear OS devices, and later on Android Auto.

Gemini in Chrome for Android: Google is also introducing a new “Auto Browse” on Android that uses automation to handle repetitive online tasks through Chrome. The tool can pull details from emails or webpages to complete actions such as reserving parking for events or updating recurring shopping orders, reducing the need for users to manually go through multiple steps.

Gemini in Chrome can also work across Google apps to help users complete everyday tasks. Users can add events to Calendar, save recipe ingredients to Keep, or search for specific details inside Gmail directly through Chrome, with Gemini providing assistance based on the content currently on screen.

Starting later this June, Google will bring Gemini-powered AI features to Chrome on Android devices. The tool will be able to summarise webpages, compare information across sites, and help users research topics directly within the browser.

Quick Share expansion: Quick Share now works with AirDrop on supported Android phones, starting with Pixel and expanding to Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and HONOR throughout the year. If a user does not have a compatible device, any Android phone can generate a QR code to share files instantly with iOS devices via the cloud. Quick Share is also coming inside popular apps, starting with WhatsApp.

Switching from iPhone: Google worked directly with Apple to overhaul the iOS-to-Android migration experience. Passwords, photos, messages, contacts, favourite apps, and even the home screen layout can all migrate wirelessly to a new Android phone. eSIM transfer is supported too. The upgraded process launches first on Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel this year.

Pause Point: Google is introducing a new digital wellbeing feature called Pause Point that briefly interrupts users when they open apps considered distracting. The feature creates a 10-second pause, encouraging users to think before continuing to scroll. During this time, users can do a short breathing exercise, set a usage timer, view favourite photos, or switch to alternative activities such as listening to an audiobook. The idea is to make people more aware of how much time they are spending on apps instead of continuously scrolling without noticing.

Material 3 Expressive update: Android 17 also introduces a refreshed design style based on Material 3 Expressive. Google says the new interface focuses on smoother and more purposeful animations that aim to reduce distractions and make navigation feel cleaner and easier to follow.

Redesigned Android Auto interface

With Android 17, Google is rolling out a redesigned Android Auto experience. The refreshed interface brings customisable widgets, edge-to-edge Google Maps support, and more. Google said that the new interface adapts to different car display shapes and brings Material 3 Expressive design elements such as smoother animations, updated fonts, and wallpapers. Users will also be able to add widgets for contacts, weather, garage controls, and more while navigating.

Google Maps gets Immersive Navigation: Android Auto is getting a major Google Maps upgrade called Immersive Navigation. The new 3D interface displays buildings, terrain, overpasses, lanes, traffic lights, and stop signs in greater detail to make navigation and lane changes easier while driving.

Full HD video support while parked: Google is adding video playback support to Android Auto for the first time. Users will be able to watch apps like YouTube in 60fps full HD on supported cars while parked.

Dolby Atmos support is coming: Android Auto will soon support spatial audio with Dolby Atmos in compatible apps and vehicles. The feature is initially rolling out to supported cars from brands including BMW, Genesis, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Škoda, Tata, and Volvo.

Gemini gets smarter inside cars: Google is expanding Gemini features in Android Auto. AI-powered Magic Cue is now expanding to cars and can offer smart suggestions. For example, it can grab context from incoming messages and suggest replies. Gemini will also support voice-based tasks such as placing food orders through apps like DoorDash while driving.

More features for cars with Google built-in: Cars with Google built-in, now available across more than 100 models, are also getting support for apps like Zoom later this year. Gemini in these vehicles can answer car-related questions, explain dashboard warning lights, and even estimate whether objects will fit inside the vehicle. Some supported cars will also receive live lane guidance using front-facing cameras for real-time navigation assistance.

Android 17 beta releases: Existing features

Google has already rolled out several beta versions of Android 17 for eligible smartphones, offering an early preview of features expected in the stable Android 17 release later this year. The latest Android 17 beta 4 update introduces a new system icon and several interface refinements, alongside bug fixes and stability improvements following the previous beta releases.

Some of the key features introduced with Android 17 beta updates include: