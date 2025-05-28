Home / Technology / Tech News / Anthropic's Claude gets voice mode similar to ChatGPT, Gemini: How it works

Anthropic's Claude gets voice mode similar to ChatGPT, Gemini: How it works

Soon, Anthropic's Claude will let users speak directly to the AI chatbot and receive voice responses in real time. The feature is expected to roll out in English on the Claude mobile app soon

Anthropic Claude 3 model
Anthropic Claude 3 model (Image: Anthropic)
Sweta Kumari
May 28 2025
Anthropic is rolling out a voice mode feature on its Claude AI assistant. With it, the US-based artificial intelligence company brings hands-free, spoken conversation capabilities to Claude’s mobile app. According to the company, the feature offers a more intuitive and accessible way to engage with the chatbot. Currently in beta, it is expected to be available in English over the next few weeks.

Claude voice mode: How it works

According to a report by TechCrunch, voice mode allows users to speak directly to Claude and receive real-time voice responses. The new feature is powered by the Claude Sonnet 4 model.
 
Anthropic said the feature “transforms how you interact with Claude,” enabling dynamic conversations while displaying key points on-screen for easy reference. Even if users are multitasking, they can switch between text and voice within the same conversation.
  Other AI platforms also offer voice-based chat experiences. OpenAI provides voice capabilities in ChatGPT, Google has Gemini Live, and xAI offers Grok’s Voice Mode. However, Claude users can discuss content such as documents and images, choose from five voice options, and switch between voice and text. A transcript and summary of the conversation are available at the end.

Claude voice mode: Usage limits and availability

Voice conversations count towards a user’s regular usage limits based on their subscription plan. For free users, voice mode enables approximately 20–30 voice messages before reaching session limits. Paid plans offer significantly higher usage caps, allowing for longer conversations.

Only paid Claude subscribers can use a Google Workspace connector, enabling voice mode to access Google Calendar appointments and Gmail. Google Docs integration is limited to Claude Enterprise plans.
  According to TechCrunch, Anthropic Chief Product Officer Mike Krieger revealed in March that the company was developing voice capabilities. At the time, Anthropic was reportedly in talks with Amazon and ElevenLabs to explore further voice innovations.

Claude voice mode: Controls

  • Up arrow: Tap to send your voice message to Claude after speaking.
  • Stop square: Tap to stop Claude’s response mid-speech.
  • Plus sign: Tap to access the camera, photos, or files.
  • Exit (X): Tap to leave voice mode.
  • Voice notes display key points in real time as Claude speaks.
First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

