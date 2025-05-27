WhatsApp for iPad now available on Apple App Store: Check key features here

Apple iPads. The company has announced that WhatsApp for iPadOS is officially available for download on the Apple App Store for iPads, featuring an interface optimised for the larger display and support for iPad-specific accessories like the Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Meta’s instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, now has a dedicated app for. The company has announced that WhatsApp for iPadOS is officially available for download on the Apple App Store for iPads, featuring an interface optimised for the larger display and support for iPad-specific accessories like the Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Previously, WhatsApp on iPad was only accessible via a web-based version that required scanning a QR code using the smartphone app.

WhatsApp for iPad: Key features explained

Meta said that the dedicated WhatsApp app for iPad brings the platform’s core messaging and calling features to the tablet. Users can make audio and video calls with up to 32 participants, and access tools such as screen sharing and the ability to switch between front and rear cameras during calls.

To improve the multitasking experience, WhatsApp for iPad supports key iPadOS features including Split View, Slide Over, and Stage Manager. Stage Manager allows users to group apps together, resize app windows, and overlap windows, making it easier to work across multiple tasks simultaneously. However, Stage Manager support will only be available on select iPad models, including the first-generation iPad Pro and newer, as well as the iPad Air M2 and later.

Meta said these multitasking features are designed to let users send messages while browsing, or plan group activities while on a call, creating a more seamless experience. Additionally, the app supports iPad accessories like the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil.

Other notable additions include multi-device support, which syncs chats across iPhone, Mac, and other devices, as well as Chat Lock, allowing users to protect private conversations with biometric or passcode authentication.