Tech Wrap May 27: Realme GT 7 series, OnePlus AI on 13s, WhatsApp for iPad

Realme has rolled out its GT 7 and GT 7T smartphones in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 34,999 for the GT 7T and Rs 39,999 for the GT 7, both devices are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The GT 7 features a 6.78-inch display, while the GT 7T comes with a slightly larger 6.8-inch screen. Both models are backed by a substantial 7,000mAh battery.

China-headquartered OnePlus has revealed that its forthcoming compact flagship, the OnePlus 13s, will showcase an upgraded range of AI capabilities under the “OnePlus AI” branding. A key highlight is the new Plus Key—a customizable control that takes the place of the former Alert Slider. This button will provide quick access to AI-powered tools, including the "AI Plus Mind" feature. The company has also disclosed plans for tighter integration between its apps and Google’s Gemini AI assistant.

WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, is now officially accessible on iPads via a dedicated iPadOS app. Available for download on the Apple App Store, the app brings a user interface tailored to the iPad's larger screen and compatibility with accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

Asus, the Taiwanese electronics maker, has introduced a new set of gaming desktops under its ROG and TUF product lines, along with two new all-in-one PC models—the V440VA and V470VA. These systems come equipped with Intel Core processors, while the gaming variants include dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards.

Nothing is preparing to launch the Phone 3, its next flagship offering, in July. CEO Carl Pei described it as the company’s “first true flagship smartphone.” Built using “premium materials,” the device is expected to show marked improvements in both performance and software. Though official specs are still under wraps, early online leaks hint at what may be included.

Alcatel, a brand originating from France, has released its V3 series in India, featuring the Alcatel V3 Ultra, V3 Pro, and V3 Classic. As per the company, this launch marks the first time smartphones equipped with TCL-powered patented NXTPAPER display technology are entering the Indian market.

Reports suggest that Google has partnered with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) to manufacture Tensor chipsets for its Pixel series. According to 9To5Google, TSMC will be producing Tensor processors for Pixel models at least through the Pixel 14 series, with the deal projected to last three to five years.

Amazon is reportedly planning to enter the foldable laptop segment, aligning itself with brands like Asus, Lenovo, and Huawei. The company’s first model is rumored to sport an 18-inch display that folds down to a 13-inch form factor. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Amazon’s entry could launch between late 2026 and early 2027.

OnePlus is set to introduce the OnePlus 13s in India on June 5. This model, which will be the most compact in the 13 series, comes with a 6.32-inch display and joins the OnePlus 13 and 13R in the flagship lineup. The company has already disclosed several details regarding its design, performance, and the addition of a customizable side button.

Motorola is likely to launch a new device, the Moto G96, as part of its G-series. GSMArena reports that specifications for the device have surfaced online, hinting at an imminent release. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and to feature a 50MP Sony Lytia main camera sensor.

Jony Ive, the former Chief Design Officer at Apple who played a pivotal role in shaping its iconic products, is now collaborating with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to develop hardware for generative AI. OpenAI announced a $6.5 billion merger with Ive’s company, io, with Ive taking on creative and design leadership within the AI firm.

Google has begun rolling out a new “Activity” tab within the Android version of its app, replacing the “Saved” tab. As per 9To5Google, this feature had been under testing for months and is now being gradually introduced across devices. The new tab appears as the final icon on the app’s bottom navigation bar.

Starting at Rs 64,990, the Asus ExpertBook P3 targets business users looking for value-driven features. It offers a sturdy design, a functional display, a spill-proof backlit keyboard, and multiple connectivity options. Its most notable strength lies in the built-in software tools designed to optimize video conferencing, emphasizing its suitability for corporate environments.

