Garena Free Fire Max: Here are May 28 redeem codes to win emotes and skins

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for May 28, giving players a chance to unlock free in-game rewards. These limited-time codes can be used to obtain exclusive items like outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other special content.

Since availability is time-bound and usage is limited, players should redeem the codes promptly.

Here’s the list of currently active codes along with instructions on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for May 28 are:

FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO

FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG

FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE

FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC

FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB

FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ

FLH6SJF9PC4WX7ER

FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX

FXCV6BNM3ZXQW1ER

FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS

FAS9DFGH4JKL7MNB

FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP

FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM

FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA

FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML

FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP

FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT

FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After a redeem code is successfully applied, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. For currency-based rewards such as gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly.

These codes unlock exclusive rewards, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-edition content.

Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and expires within 12 hours, so players are encouraged to claim them without delay.