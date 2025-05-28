Garena Free Fire Max: Here are May 28 redeem codes to win emotes and skins

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for May 28, giving players a chance to unlock free in-game rewards. These limited-time codes can be used to obtain exclusive items like outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other special content.
Since availability is time-bound and usage is limited, players should redeem the codes promptly.
Here’s the list of currently active codes along with instructions on how to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for May 28 are:
- FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO
- FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG
- FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE
- FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC
- FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB
- FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ
- FLH6SJF9PC4WX7ER
- FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX
- FXCV6BNM3ZXQW1ER
- FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS
- FAS9DFGH4JKL7MNB
- FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP
- FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM
- FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA
- FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML
- FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP
- FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT
- FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a redeem code is successfully applied, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. For currency-based rewards such as gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly.
These codes unlock exclusive rewards, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-edition content.
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and expires within 12 hours, so players are encouraged to claim them without delay.