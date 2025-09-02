Anthropic valued at $183 billion after $13 billion fundraise led by ICONIQ

Artificial-intelligence company Anthropic said on Tuesday it had raised $13 billion at a $183 billion post-money valuation led by investment firm ICONIQ.

Investor enthusiasm towards AI startups has stayed strong despite some doubts over tech industry spending.

"The Series F investment will expand our capacity to meet growing enterprise demand, deepen our safety research, and support international expansion as we continue building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems," Anthropic said in a blog.

Its run-rate revenue, which had grown to approximately $1 billion at the beginning of 2025, was more than $5 billion by August.

The Amazon.com-backed company said the latest funding round was co-led by Fidelity Management & Research and Lightspeed Venture Partners.