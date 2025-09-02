Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi announces festival season deals on smartphones: Check details here

Xiaomi announces festival season deals on smartphones: Check details here

While the festival season is still months away, Xiaomi has announced offers and deals on Redmi range of smartphone and earbuds with the assurance that prices will remain constant throughout season

Xiaomi festival season deals
Xiaomi festival season deals
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Xiaomi India has announced its festive offers ahead of the upcoming season and assured that the prices will remain constant throughout the season. However, there are only five smartphones and one pair of wireless earbuds in the list. It is likely that more smartphones and other ecosystem products from Xiaomi will join in a run up to the festival season.
 
According to Xiaomi, the festive season pricing is valid until Diwali. Alongside the discounts, Xiaomi is offering bank discounts and flexible EMI options. While the company has not disclosed model specific bank offers, it has stated up to Rs 2,000 instant bank discount from Axis Bank. In addition, it has stated zero down payment for equated monthly instalment, which will also be available on no-interest for up to six months. 
 
Xiaomi’s offers and festive pricing on Redmi smartphones and earbuds are available on Flipkart, Amazon India, Xiaomi India official website, and at Xiaomi retail stores.

Below are the model wise festive pricing as detailed by Xiaomi:

  Realme 14C (4GB+64GB)
  • Price: Rs 9,499
  • Festive price: Rs 8,999
Realme 14 C (4GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 10,499
  • Festive price: Rs 9,999
Realme 14C (6GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 11,499
  • Festive price: Rs 10,999
 
Redmi Note 14 (6GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 16,499
  • Festive price: Rs 15,499
Redmi Note 14 (8GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 16,999
  • Festive price: Rs 15,999
Redmi Note 14 (8GB+256GB)
  • Price: Rs 18,999
  • Festive price: Rs 17,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro (8GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 21,999
  • Festive price: Rs 20,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro (8GB+256GB)
  • Price: Rs 23,999
  • Festive price: Rs 22,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (8GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 25,999
  • Festive price: Rs 24,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (8GB+256GB)
  • Price: Rs 27,999
  • Festive price: Rs 26,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (12GB+512GB)
  • Price: Rs 31,999
  • Festive price: Rs 29,999
Redmi 15 5G (6GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 16,999
  • Festive price: Rs 14,999
Redmi 15 5G (8GB+128GB)
  • Price: Rs 17,999
  • Festive price: 15,999
Redmi 15 5G (8GB+256GB)
  • Price: Rs 19,999
  • Festive price: Rs 16,999
Redmi Buds 5C
  • Price: Rs 1,999
  • Festive price: Rs 1,799

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

