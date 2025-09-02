Xiaomi announces festival season deals on smartphones: Check details here

Xiaomi India has announced its festive offers ahead of the upcoming season and assured that the prices will remain constant throughout the season. However, there are only five smartphones and one pair of wireless earbuds in the list. It is likely that more smartphones and other ecosystem products from Xiaomi will join in a run up to the festival season.

According to Xiaomi , the festive season pricing is valid until Diwali. Alongside the discounts, Xiaomi is offering bank discounts and flexible EMI options. While the company has not disclosed model specific bank offers, it has stated up to Rs 2,000 instant bank discount from Axis Bank. In addition, it has stated zero down payment for equated monthly instalment, which will also be available on no-interest for up to six months.

Xiaomi’s offers and festive pricing on Redmi smartphones and earbuds are available on Flipkart, Amazon India, Xiaomi India official website, and at Xiaomi retail stores. Below are the model wise festive pricing as detailed by Xiaomi: Realme 14C (4GB+64GB) Price: Rs 9,499

Festive price: Rs 8,999 Realme 14 C (4GB+128GB) Price: Rs 10,499

Festive price: Rs 9,999 Realme 14C (6GB+128GB) Price: Rs 11,499

Festive price: Rs 10,999 Redmi Note 14 (6GB+128GB) Price: Rs 16,499

Festive price: Rs 15,499 Redmi Note 14 (8GB+128GB) Price: Rs 16,999

Festive price: Rs 15,999 Redmi Note 14 (8GB+256GB) Price: Rs 18,999

Redmi Note 14 Pro (8GB+128GB)

Price: Rs 21,999

Festive price: Rs 20,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro (8GB+256GB) Price: Rs 23,999

Festive price: Rs 22,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (8GB+128GB) Price: Rs 25,999

Festive price: Rs 24,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (8GB+256GB) Price: Rs 27,999

Festive price: Rs 26,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (12GB+512GB) Price: Rs 31,999

Festive price: Rs 29,999 Redmi 15 5G (6GB+128GB) Price: Rs 16,999

Festive price: Rs 14,999 Redmi 15 5G (8GB+128GB) Price: Rs 17,999

Festive price: 15,999 Redmi 15 5G (8GB+256GB) Price: Rs 19,999

Redmi Buds 5C