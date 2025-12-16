Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple AirPods Max 2 may bring lighter build, H2 chip: What to expect

Apple AirPods Max 2 may bring lighter build, H2 chip: What to expect

Apple's next generation over-ear style AirPods Max are expected to get a lighter build, a newer H-series chip and advanced audio features that are currently exclusive to AirPods Pro

AirPods Max with USB-C
AirPods Max with USB-C (Image: Apple)
Harsh Shivam
Dec 16 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Apple is reportedly working on a refresh of the AirPods Max that could arrive in the coming years. According to a report by MacRumors, the next-generation AirPods Max are expected to feature a lighter design and could finally bring several AirPods Pro-style features, including Adaptive Audio, Personalised Volume and Conversation Awareness, enabled by a newer H2 chip. Apple may also introduce new colour options and a redesigned carrying case with the update.

AirPods Max: What to expect

Earlier this year, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that a new version of the AirPods Max is expected to enter mass production in 2027. While Kuo did not share details on other upgrades, he said that the new model will be lighter than the existing variant. As per Apple’s official specifications, the existing AirPods Max weigh 386.2 g.
Another major change is expected on the silicon side. The AirPods Max still run on Apple’s H1 chip, which debuted back in 2019. A second-generation model is expected to move to the newer H2 chip or beyond. This would bring the AirPods Max in line with recent AirPods Pro models and unlock several software and audio improvements.
 
These could include better overall sound quality, stronger Active Noise Cancellation, and improved battery efficiency. The H2 chip would also enable features such as Adaptive Audio, which dynamically adjusts noise cancellation based on the environment, and Personalized Volume, which adapts volume levels based on surroundings and listening habits. Conversation Awareness — which lowers playback volume and boosts voices when the user starts talking — is also likely to make its way to the over-ear lineup.
A newer chip could also allow hands-free access to Siri using the shorter “Siri” wake phrase instead of “Hey Siri,” a feature already available on newer AirPods.
 
Beyond internals, Apple is expected to refresh the physical design in smaller ways. New colour options for the ear cushions and headband are likely, along with a redesigned carrying case. The report suggests Apple could add an Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip to the case as well, enabling Precision Finding support in the Find My app.

Apple Apple AirPods

Dec 16 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

