Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple releases iOS 26.3 dev beta 1 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

Apple releases iOS 26.3 dev beta 1 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

Apple has seeded the first developer beta of iOS 26.3, introducing new tools aimed at easier switching to Android and testing notification forwarding to third-party accessories

Apple iOS 26

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After rolling out the iOS 26.2 update to the public, Apple has now seeded the first developer beta of iOS 26.3. According to a report by MacRumors, the new beta introduces built-in tools aimed at simplifying data transfers when switching from an iPhone to an Android smartphone. Separately, Macworld reports that Apple is also testing notification forwarding support for third-party accessories in this release. Here’s a closer look at what’s new in the update:

iOS 26.3 developer beta 1: What’s new

New data transfer tools: 
 
As per MacRumors, iOS 26.3 developer beta adds support for a more streamlined iOS-to-Android switching process. The feature reportedly allows an iPhone user to place their device close to an Android smartphone to begin transferring data. Once the two devices are connected, users can choose to move photos, messages, notes, apps, passwords, phone numbers and other data.
 
 
The report notes that wireless transfers between an iPhone and an Android device require both phones to be running the latest software versions, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled. Users can either scan a QR code displayed on the Android device using the iPhone, or initiate the transfer by entering a session ID and pairing code.
 
Notification forwarding for third-party devices:

According to Macworld, Apple is also testing a new Notification Forwarding feature in the iOS 26.3 developer beta. The report claims that a new “Notification Forwarding” option has appeared under Settings > Notifications. When enabled, this feature allows notifications to be forwarded to third-party accessories, such as smartwatches that are not part of Apple’s own Watch lineup.
iOS 26.3 developer beta 1: Eligible models
  • iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
  • iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
 
iOS 26.3 developer beta 1: How to update
  • Sign in to Apple Developer website and enroll for the iOS 26 beta program
  • Make sure that your iPhone is signed in with the Apple Account you used to sign into to the Apple Developer website
  • On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
  • Go to ‘Beta Updates’ and choose iOS 26 developer beta
  • When iOS 26.3 developer beta is available for your iPhone, install it from Software Update.
   

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

