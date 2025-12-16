Soon, OnePlus to introduce gaming-focused 'Turbo' series: What to expect

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to introduce a new “Turbo” lineup of smartphones focused on gaming performance. According to a report by GSMArena, Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, confirmed the plans in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, stating that the upcoming Turbo range will aim to deliver an “unprecedented gaming experience.”

As per the report, Li Jie added that the Turbo devices are being positioned to mark 12 years of OnePlus and will "inherit the powerful performance genes" of OnePlus flagships, while placing a strong emphasis on battery endurance.

At present, there is no clarity on whether OnePlus intends to launch the Turbo range outside China or expand it to other global markets.

OnePlus Turbo: What to expect Based on the report, the OnePlus Turbo range could debut with a smartphone expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has already confirmed a similar display configuration for the upcoming OnePlus 15R, which is scheduled to launch in India on December 17. ALSO READ: OnePlus 15R to be launched on Dec 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, and more In terms of performance, the OnePlus Turbo is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset — the same processor confirmed for the OnePlus 15R. However, some reports suggest that OnePlus could opt for the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip for the Turbo model, given its gaming-centric positioning. For reference, the company’s flagship OnePlus 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.