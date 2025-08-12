Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo V60 India launch on Aug 12: Specs, camera, design, livestream details

Vivo V60 India launch on Aug 12: Specs, camera, design, livestream details

Vivo V60 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, Zeiss telephoto camera, 6,500mAh battery, and IP68/69 rating launches in India on Aug 12. Event to stream live on YouTube at 12 pm

Vivo V60 5G

Vivo V60 5G

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vivo will launch its V60 smartphone in India on August 12. The company has confirmed several details, including the processor, camera, and design, ahead of the event. The device will feature an India-exclusive Wedding vLog mode and will integrate Google Gemini AI tools. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and comes with a 50MP Zeiss Super Telephoto Camera supporting 10x Telephoto Stage Portrait.

Vivo V60 launch: When and where to watch

  • Date: August 12, 2025
  • Time: 12 pm
The launch will be livestreamed on Vivo’s official YouTube channel. Viewers can join the stream in real time or watch the recording later. 
 

Vivo V60 5G: What to expect

Vivo has confirmed that the V60 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 10x zoom support, a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Also Read

Foxconn, Apple, iPhone 17, India production, China engineers, MeitY, Apple expansion, iPhone exports, iPhone 17 Air, supply chain, technology transfer

Apple supplies grow 21.5% to 5.9 mn units in first half of 2025: IDC

Tech Wrap August 4

Tech Wrap August 4: Vivo Y400 launch, Instagram live, Pixel 10 series offer

Vivo Y400 5G

Vivo Y400 5G with 6000mAh battery, 90W charging launched: Price, specs

Tech Wrap August 1

Tech Wrap August 1: Fortnite on Android, DJI Osmo 360, Samsung tri-fold

Vivo V60 5G

Vivo V60 5G to launch in India on August 12: Check expected specs and more

 
The design takes cues from the Vivo X200 FE, featuring a quad-curved display, ultra-slim body, and a pill-shaped rear camera module with Vivo’s signature Aura Light system.
 
The device houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and is rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance. It will be available in Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold colour options. 
 
According to The Mint, the phone will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,600 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). It will run FunTouchOS 15 based on Android 15 and will support Google Gemini features such as Gemini Live, AI Captions, and AI Smart Call Assistant.
 
Vivo V60 5G: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR+ support, 1,600 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (OIS)
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • OS: FunTouchOS 15 (Android 15)
  • Protection: IP68/69
Vivo V60 launch livestream 
 

More From This Section

elon musk, grok

Here's why Musk's Grok AI was briefly suspended on X before being restored

BGMI

BGMI drops August 12 redeem codes with 'Circus Trainer Set' reward on offer

Moto Tag

Moto Tag app update with UWB support, battery improvement rolled out widely

Claude's Memory feature update

Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude gets memory feature to recall past chats

Apple iOS 26

iOS 26 developer beta 6 brings snappy performance, new ringtones, and more

Topics : Vivo Chinese smartphones smartphone use Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon